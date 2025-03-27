Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's lavish California home hits the market — for a jaw-dropping price

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are cutting down their property portfolio.

The couple have long owned a primary home in Calabasas, however they also reportedly own a home in Malibu, as well as their own separate homes, in which they have lived in on their own while still married.

Now, as they continue to live their lives separately but together, they are putting on the market a home they have owned for the last 15 years.

Realtor.com reported this week that Jada and Will have listed their Woodland Hills home that they bought in 2010, though it is believed they never lived in it, rather another family member did.

The property was purchased for $910,000, and they have listed it for over double that price, but still a surprisingly low $2 million.

The home sits on just 6,124 square feet of land, and the residence boasts 4,146 square feet of living space across its primary suite and additional four bedrooms.

© Instagram Jada Pinkett Smith shared a glimpse of herself taking a bath in an impressive looking bathroom

Moreover, the home has a Mediterranean look to it, with wood floors and high ceilings inside, plus a swimming pool and a hot tub in the backyard, as well as a small covered patio.

Though both of them have said they live apart, their primary residence has long been a $42 million Calabasas mansion that sits on a 150 acres, where they raised their three children, Jaden, 26, Willow, 24, as well as Trey, 32, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's son with ex Sheree Zampino.

© @jadapinkettsmith Instagram Jada posted photos of the family united

Per Architectural Digest, the home was designed Stephen Samuelson, who also designed Carol Burnett's home, which was the inspiration for Jada and Will to hire him to work with them.a

© Instagram The Malibu property recently burned down in the wildfires

Per Realtor.com, the Smiths also recently sold a five-bedroom home in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, which was listed for $795,000 in January 2024, and eventually sold for $817,000 the following month.

© Getty Images The Smiths in 2024

It was back in October 2023 that Jada made the bombshell revelation that she and Will had in fact been separated since 2016, however she maintained at the time they did not have any plans to divorce. The revelation came some months after Will's infamous altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars.

"I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she reflected during a conversation on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb. Still, she maintained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."