Matt Tebbutt inundated with support as he makes emotional family announcement

Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt has received an outpouring of support after revealing an emotional update about his son, Henry.

The much-loved BBC TV chef, 51, proudly shared that Henry, who is in his early twenties, has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing his first solo flight with the Royal Air Force.

Taking to Instagram, Matt posted a heartwarming photo of his son smiling confidently on an airfield, ready to take flight in a small aircraft.

Matt shared his excitement and pride, writing: "My son the PILOT!! First solo flight today for @henry.tebbutt @east_of_scotland_uas #raf #firstsoloflight #leuchars."

Friends and fans rush to congratulate Matt and Henry

Matt’s followers quickly flooded the comments to offer their congratulations and support to both Matt and Henry.

Fellow TV presenter Gethin Jones was among the first to react, simply commenting: "Class."

Saturday Kitchen's regular wine expert Olly Smith joked affectionately: "This is absolutely amazing. Like father, like son. A bit like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker with a twist of Top Gun. So proud."

Baker Cherie Denham enthusiastically responded: "This is fantastic! Congratulations Henry!!! School of Top Gun next!"

Another follower warmly added: "Ooh, how wonderful. Congratulations to him."

Others described Henry's achievement as "epic" and "an amazing thing to do," highlighting the genuine warmth Matt’s followers have for his family.

A proud father celebrating family milestones

Matt tends to keep his private life away from the public eye, sharing relatively few details about his family.

However, he does occasionally express pride in his children's accomplishments, giving fans rare glimpses into his personal life.

In 2023, Matt proudly announced live on Saturday Kitchen that his daughter, Jessie, had achieved a First-Class honours degree in music from Goldsmiths University.

Sharing the exciting news, Matt said at the time: "I've just had a text from my daughter. Proud dad moment. She got a first at university."

He later shared a sweet snap of him with Jessie at her graduation ceremony, further showcasing his pride and support for his children's success.

Meanwhile, Henry attended the prestigious University of St Andrews in Scotland, where he clearly began pursuing his aviation dream.

Matt's honest reflections on marriage and family

While Matt celebrates his children’s achievements openly, he also recently opened up about his own relationship with his wife Lisa, whom he married in 1999.

In an honest interview on the Grilled by The Staff Canteen podcast in 2023, Matt revealed that although he has enjoyed almost 25 years of marriage, it hasn't always been easy.

He joked candidly: "Currently nearly 23 years, it’ll be 24 this year. Well done me, go me. Sometimes it's touch and go let’s be honest, but so far we’re still here."

Matt humorously revealed the surprising way he met Lisa, saying openly: "I used to go out with her sister – next question!"

Clearly a family man at heart, Matt continues to balance his busy TV career with a strong focus on family life, celebrating key moments and milestones with pride.

Fans clearly love seeing this warmer side of the usually private presenter, making his recent Instagram post all the more touching.

Matt Tebbutt currently hosts Saturday Kitchen, which airs weekly on BBC One.