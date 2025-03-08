Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt reveals he nearly turned down hosting the show for one reason

Matt Tebbutt has revealed he nearly turned down hosting Saturday Kitchen after James Martin stepped away from the BBC show. Matt, 51, took over presenting duties permanently after James left the programme in 2016.

Despite his popularity with viewers now, Matt initially had doubts about accepting the high-profile role. He explained that following in James’s footsteps was daunting due to the former host’s popularity.

Filling James Martin's shoes

© BBC Matt Tebbutt is the presenter of Saturday Kitchen

Matt admitted he was hesitant because viewers had grown comfortable with James’s style after a decade on the show. Speaking honestly about his decision, Matt revealed: "It was big, big shoes to fill."

The TV chef revealed to The Express: "It was certainly the case for Saturday Kitchen when I got asked to do that, because it was stepping in after James Martin left after 10 years. It was big, big shoes to fill."

Matt continued: "People were used to James and they knew his sensibilities, and it was a comfortable format. I knew it would be a challenge."

Ultimately, Matt decided to embrace the opportunity. He explained: "I thought, well, it’s good to push yourself a bit and get out of your comfort zone."

Most nervous moment of the day

© BBC Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt almost rejected the chance to present the show

While Matt has settled comfortably into his hosting duties, he admits there’s still one part of the show that fills him with nerves. Every Saturday morning, before the main programme begins, Matt appears on BBC Breakfast with hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty.

He described these appearances as the most nerve-wracking part of his Saturday morning routine. Matt admitted: "Honestly, the most on edge and the most nervous I am of the whole Saturday morning is when I get thrown to the lions in that newsroom."

Despite the anxiety, Matt says he enjoys the playful dynamic, particularly with Naga, 49. He said: "I love Naga’s sense of humour. It’s a bit like the old school playground stuff where you sort of prod people to provoke a reaction."

He added: "She is as sharp as ever. Even though I find it stressful, I do love it."

Making lifestyle changes

© John Lawrence/Shutterstock Matt is a firm favourite on our screens

Recently, Matt teamed up with Lingo by Abbott, a health monitoring device that tracks blood glucose levels. Using this device, he discovered that some of his preferred healthy snacks weren't as beneficial as he thought.

Matt explained: "I have learned that my go-to healthy snack of sushi isn’t so great for blood glucose levels for different reasons. So I've cut down on that a bit."

He also found out that rice cakes and rice crackers, which he previously considered healthy, negatively impacted his glucose levels. As a result, he’s decided to limit those snacks.

Matt said the insights from the device have made him rethink his diet: "I've learned that balancing fibre and protein better helps control blood glucose spikes."

He explained how sushi, previously considered healthy, negatively impacted his blood sugar: "My go-to healthy snack of sushi isn’t so great for blood glucose levels, so I've been putting that to bed a bit."

Maintaining balance

© Instagram Matt with his son, Henry

Matt has now adopted healthier alternatives into his diet. He revealed that combining foods differently—such as pairing snacks with nuts, vegetables, seeds, and proteins—has made a noticeable difference.

He explained: "I’ve learned that things like rice cakes and crackers aren't always as good as you think, so I’ve adjusted."

Matt has embraced healthier eating as part of his daily routine, using the insights from his Lingo device as guidance.

Success on Saturday Kitchen

© Dave Benett Matt Tebbutt's Saturday Kitchen is one of the BBC's top weekend shows

Despite his initial hesitation, Matt has become hugely popular with Saturday Kitchen viewers. His laid-back presenting style, cooking skills, and cheeky sense of humour have won him a loyal audience.

Each week, Matt invites a celebrity guest onto the show, allowing viewers to decide if they receive their food heaven or food hell dish.

The format remains popular, and viewers regularly praise Matt’s engaging personality. His relaxed approach has helped him win over audiences who were initially loyal to former host James.

Matt continues to balance hosting duties with other projects, including promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

Saturday Kitchen airs weekly on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.