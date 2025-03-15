Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt says he's 'facing a losing battle' in health update

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt has opened up about his personal health challenges, admitting he's "facing a losing battle" when it comes to staying young and energetic.

Matt, 51, has been at the helm of the popular BBC show since 2016, replacing former presenter James Martin. Despite his upbeat TV persona, he confessed recently that keeping his youthful energy was becoming increasingly difficult.

Appearing on Gabby Logan’s podcast, The Mid-Point, Matt shared a candid insight into how he's tackling ageing and health head-on.

Matt's candid admission

Matt admitted to Gabby: "I’m losing the battle," before elaborating that maintaining energy levels at his age is harder than he expected.

He explained: "I want to do this, go to this party and then do three days on the trot at a festival—but at 51, I realise it's quite draining!"

Matt acknowledged that the energetic lifestyle he once easily enjoyed is now challenging. He shared that recent experiences taught him to slow down and reassess his priorities.

Major changes to diet

The 51-year-old chef revealed he's made significant changes to his diet to improve his health and longevity. Among those changes, Matt confessed he has reduced alcohol, snacks on nuts, and avoids too much bread.

He explained: "If I want to go healthy as it were, I'll reach for an Ottolenghi book," referring to the chef Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes. Matt now cooks healthier, fresh dishes at home to help sustain his energy.

Cutting down alcohol intake

The TV star has also significantly reduced his alcohol consumption, a decision that he said wasn't easy, but necessary.

Matt joked about his changed lifestyle: "I want to say 'yes' to going out and socialising, but then I realise it takes me a lot longer to recover these days!"

Fitness routine

The chef revealed he now prioritises regular exercise, attending the gym twice a week and focusing on free weights to maintain strength.

Matt explained: "I used to play a lot of rugby when I was younger, but now I stick to free weights and gym sessions. It’s important for me to keep active."

Stressful restaurant years

Matt reflected on his time running a pub restaurant, a period he described as "relentless". He and his wife Lisa previously owned The Foxhunter in Monmouthshire from 2001 until 2015, an experience he said was exhausting.

Matt described: "You’d finish the weekend, do your orders, do your washing on Monday, then suddenly you're back in the kitchen Tuesday. We only had two weeks off a year—it's tough."

In 2015, Matt decided to sell the pub and shift his focus fully onto TV presenting. Taking over Saturday Kitchen from James Martin in 2016 was a significant move, but one he doesn't regret.

He admitted: "We took that leap of faith and fortunately it turned out well. But at the time, it was definitely scary."

Matt has since become a viewer favourite, praised for his laid-back presenting style and genuine passion for food.

Saturday Kitchen success

Since joining Saturday Kitchen, Matt has become a familiar face in households across Britain. Fans regularly praise his engaging style, relaxed humour, and approachable personality.

The programme, now an institution on Saturday morning TV, continues to be a ratings winner. Matt credits much of its success to the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere on set.

Despite acknowledging he's "losing the battle" with age, Matt remains optimistic. He continues to make positive lifestyle changes, determined to enjoy life both on and off camera.

Fans can continue to see Matt in action every weekend on Saturday Kitchen, bringing culinary inspiration to viewers nationwide.

Saturday Kitchen airs Saturdays at 9.30am on BBC One.