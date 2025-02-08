James Martin confirms 'serious' move away from ITV as he opens up about career change

James Martin has spoken candidly about his next big career move as he steps away from his usual ITV commitments to focus on an exciting new venture.

The TV chef, 51, who has fronted James Martin's Saturday Morning on ITV since 2017, is preparing to take his cooking skills from the small screen to live audiences across the UK with a brand-new tour.

But despite his years of experience, James has admitted he is nervous about performing in front of thousands of fans.

WATCH: James Martin talks moving to Scotland on Saturday Morning

James shares fears over tour

James Martin talks about his upcoming live shows

Speaking to Cotswold Life, James reflected on his upcoming Live Tour 2025, which will take him to some of the UK's most iconic venues, including Birmingham Symphony Hall and the O2 in Newcastle.

"Every show is special. When I look at the list of places we'll be going to this year, they are serious venues — Birmingham Symphony Hall, Newcastle O2, Bridgewater Hall in Manchester," he said.

The chef admitted that while he is excited, he also has concerns about letting his audience down.

"If I walked out there and was rubbish..." he trailed off, before shuddering at the thought.

The tour will be nothing like his ITV show

James Martin on ITV's Lorraine

James also explained that fans should not expect his live performances to be anything like his ITV cooking show.

"People think the live shows are going to be like my Saturday Morning show, but it's really not — it's fast-paced, fun comedy, made by a great team and it is really cool," he explained.

The chef, who has performed live cooking shows before, revealed one of his proudest moments was taking to the stage at the London Palladium while his parents watched from the audience.

"Walking out on that stage, seeing my mum and dad in the audience was magical. They knew how much I had worked and for how long to get there," he shared.

James' long career in TV

James Martin cooking in the Big Kitchen at the BBC Good Food Show

James has been a familiar face on British TV for over two decades. He first found fame as a regular on Ready Steady Cook before landing his own show, James Martin: Yorkshire's Finest, in 1998.

He later became the beloved host of Saturday Kitchen on BBC One, a role he held for ten years before stepping down in 2016. He then moved to ITV, where James Martin's Saturday Morning has become a staple of weekend television.

Alongside his presenting career, James runs multiple restaurants, including The Kitchen at Chewton Glen and The Lygon Arms.

Despite his move into live performances, fans will still be able to catch him on ITV.

James Martin's Saturday Morning continues to air every weekend at 9:30am.