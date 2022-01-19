Matt Tebbutt hasn't had the best start to the year! The Saturday Kitchen star has revealed he had to undergo emergency surgery this week, sharing an update from his hospital bed.

MORE: Matt Tebbutt: all you need to know about the Saturday Kitchen host

The image shows the 48-year-old hooked up to a morphine drip and monitor, with his masked face just visible at the bottom of the screen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's healthy morning ritual revealed

He explained to his followers: "Me, a morphine drip and an emergency appendectomy are keeping me from a much anticipated lunch at @manteca_london with @ollysmith @sarah10016 @hardiegrantuk...

READ: Saturday Kitchen star Rachel Allen talks son's 'tough' prison sentence

MORE: Everything you need to know about celebrity chef James Martin

"But everything and everyone here at The Grange hospital in Gwent have been fantastic. Couldn't ask for more from such a brilliant health service. So grateful. #nhs #nhsnurse #thegrangehospital #appendectomy."

Matt shared a photo from his hospital bed with fans

Matt's fans and celebrity friends were quick to reach out. "Ouch," wrote Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid, along with a love heart, while Naga Munchetty added: "Get well soon xx."

READ: Holly Willoughby's bizarre food habit will leave fans with questions

MORE: Jamie Oliver divides fans as he shares 'unpopular opinion'

"Oh no!! Hope you are ok lovely xxxx," wrote Lisa Faulkner, while Cat Deeley joked: "Morphone with a GnT chaser [fire emojis]." Jimmy Doherty said: "Hope you are ok – liquid lunch for you then!"

The star took over Saturday Kitchen in 2016

Matt has been the main presenter on Saturday Kitchen since 2016, when he took up the mantle from former host James Martin. He has also fronted shows including Channel 4's Food Unwrapped with Kate Quilton and Jimmy Doherty, and Market Kitchen with Tom Parker-Bowles and Matthew Fort.

Prior to his TV career, Matt ran The Foxhunter in Nant-y-derry, Wales for a number of years with his wife, Lisa. The couple have been married for more than 21 years, and share two teenage children together, Henry and Jessie.

Matt and wife Lisa have been married more than 22 years

Matt previously told The Mirror: "Working alongside each other was tough, but we're still together. We worked well as a team – Lisa is great with people, whereas I'm the bolshie chef in the kitchen. She definitely wears the trousers, no question… followed by my daughter!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.