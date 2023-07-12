Al Roker is bursting with joy as he cradles his grandchild - see the adorable pics

Today show meteorologist Al Roker proudly cradled his newborn granddaughter, Sky Clara, and shared the adorable pics to his social media followers on Tuesday.

The first-time grandchild, born to Al's eldest child, Courtney, has already stolen the hearts of the entire family. Al shared a heartwarming series of photos on Instagram from his recent visit with his granddaughter. He wrote: "Spent the afternoon visiting @ouichefroker @thatteacherwhodjs and my #granddaughter Sky Clara. Held her for about 2 hours and couldn't stop marveling at that #olddads punim".

The love and admiration for the newborn radiated from his post, echoing the excitement of this new chapter in his life. Courtney, 36, also shared an intimate moment of her little one, capturing a close-up shot of Sky Clara nestled in her father's arms.

© Instagram Al Roker cradles his grandchild

The newborn, donning a white onesie, looked endearingly into the camera with her big brown eyes. Describing the transformative experience of motherhood, Courtney expressed: "My heart is now outside my body", adding a smiling face with a heart emoji.

Among the many sweet comments, Al's response stood out as he warmly greeted his granddaughter: "Hello, Sky." Even Courtney's stepmother and Good Morning America anchor, Deborah Roberts, shared her excitement with the comment: "It will be forever," accompanied by three red heart emojis.

Courtney also praised her husband, Wesley, calling him the "definition of a super dad!" and expressed her love for her newly formed family.

© Instagram Al Roker dotes over his grand-daughter

As the couple prepared to bring their daughter home from the hospital, the new mom shared a picture of baby Sky, dressed in a white hat and swaddled in a blanket, in her crib.

Earlier this month, Al had announced Sky Clara's arrival, saying: "And then this little girl came into my life," adding, "Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again." He continued: "Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful."

© Instagram Al Roker's grandchild is so adorable

Craig Melvin, Al's co-host on Today, announced the joyous news during a live broadcast, highlighting the meteorological inspiration behind baby Sky's name.

Courtney is Al's daughter with his ex-wife, Alice Bell. Al is also a father to a daughter, Leila, and a son, Nick, with his wife, Deborah. With the birth of Sky Clara, a new generation has begun, adding to the warmth and joy of the Roker family.

Al Roker celebrates baby news

Courtney, 36, first announced that she was expecting back in March with an Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's hit song, "Always Be My Baby," featuring pictures of her and her husband Wesley along with videos of their sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin," she wrote in the caption, adding a baby bottle emoji, and Al along with his wife were quick to gush over the exciting news in the comments section under the post.

The weather host excitedly commented: "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," adding: "Going for Pop-Pop," while Deborah, who is Courtney's step-mom – her mom is Al's ex-wife Alice Bell – added: "This is so very exciting!!!"