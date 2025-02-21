Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Al Roker's Today Show co-hosts left repulsed by star following his latest interview
Subscribe
Al Roker's Today Show co-hosts left repulsed by star following his latest interview
al roker on today show© Getty Images

Al Roker's Today Show co-hosts left repulsed by star following his latest interview

The weatherman appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Al Roker disgusted his Today Show co-hosts on Friday after he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new cookbook. 

A short clip from the interview, which took place the night before, was shared on the morning show. In the video, the Today Show presenter discussed his book Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By: Easy, Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion with the chat show host Stephen Colbert. 

Al Roker Debates With Stephen Colbert Over His Cook Book
The Today Show weatherman appeared on The Late Show

The cookbook was published in October last year and was created in collaboration with Al's daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, to welcome fans into their kitchen through generational family recipes. 

"I love the book. It's a beautiful book. I think everyone should buy this book," said Stephen.

Al Roker attends the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ with Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations© John Lamparski
Al Roker posing with his cookbook

However, there was one particular detail in the cookbook that the presenter was particularly disturbed by. "Here's my problem with it," he added.

"Take a look at this, Shrimp Tikka Masala. Delicious recipe. Look at those shrimp, they still have the tails on the shrimp. What the hell Al Roker! Why do you put tails on shrimp in a sauce?"

Al then pointed to the front cover of the book and replied: "I've got tails on these shrimp too."

View post on Instagram
 

Stephen was keen to debate the issue and was concerned over how the dish should be eaten. "What the hell's going on? Am I supposed to roll up my sleeves and put on a poncho and detail the shrimp myself? They are like toenail clippings," he said.

"Why would you do that? Such a beautiful book destroyed."

In an attempt to defend his decision, Al clapped back: "It's a handle. You pick them up."

Al Roker gives a culinary demonstration during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ with Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations© Dave Kotinsky
Al Roker shocked his co-hosts

The Late Show host then informed Al that "you don't eat shrimp with your hands" but the weatherman failed to agree. "Sure you do! You should try it, it's so good," replied Al.

Despite gushing over the rest of the book, Stephen concluded: "You disappoint me Al Roker."

Al's Today Show co-hosts, Laura Jarrett, Willie Geist, and Kaylee Hartung, were left horrified after watching the clip. Laura questioned her co-star's cooking skills while Willie and Kaylee appeared visibly shocked. "In a Tikka Masala especially, right? In all the sauce!," said Laura.

The Today clan gathered for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall© Getty Images
The Today clan gathered for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall

"There's more flavor in the tails," responded the weatherman, laughing.

"Is that such a big deal, you take your fork and you take it off then you eat it."

Willie then defended his co-star and debated that ultimately it is Al's cookbook and if he wants to keep the tails on he should.

However, Kaylee chimed in to share her disgust at the dish. She said: "I'm sorry, I fall on Stephen's side here."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More