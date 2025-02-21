Al Roker's Today Show co-hosts left repulsed by star following his latest interview

Al Roker disgusted his Today Show co-hosts on Friday after he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new cookbook.

A short clip from the interview, which took place the night before, was shared on the morning show. In the video, the Today Show presenter discussed his book Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By: Easy, Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion with the chat show host Stephen Colbert.

Al Roker Debates With Stephen Colbert Over His Cook Book The Today Show weatherman appeared on The Late Show

The cookbook was published in October last year and was created in collaboration with Al's daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, to welcome fans into their kitchen through generational family recipes.

"I love the book. It's a beautiful book. I think everyone should buy this book," said Stephen.

© John Lamparski Al Roker posing with his cookbook

However, there was one particular detail in the cookbook that the presenter was particularly disturbed by. "Here's my problem with it," he added.

"Take a look at this, Shrimp Tikka Masala. Delicious recipe. Look at those shrimp, they still have the tails on the shrimp. What the hell Al Roker! Why do you put tails on shrimp in a sauce?"

Al then pointed to the front cover of the book and replied: "I've got tails on these shrimp too."

Stephen was keen to debate the issue and was concerned over how the dish should be eaten. "What the hell's going on? Am I supposed to roll up my sleeves and put on a poncho and detail the shrimp myself? They are like toenail clippings," he said.

"Why would you do that? Such a beautiful book destroyed."

In an attempt to defend his decision, Al clapped back: "It's a handle. You pick them up."

© Dave Kotinsky Al Roker shocked his co-hosts

The Late Show host then informed Al that "you don't eat shrimp with your hands" but the weatherman failed to agree. "Sure you do! You should try it, it's so good," replied Al.

Despite gushing over the rest of the book, Stephen concluded: "You disappoint me Al Roker."

Al's Today Show co-hosts, Laura Jarrett, Willie Geist, and Kaylee Hartung, were left horrified after watching the clip. Laura questioned her co-star's cooking skills while Willie and Kaylee appeared visibly shocked. "In a Tikka Masala especially, right? In all the sauce!," said Laura.

© Getty Images The Today clan gathered for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall

"There's more flavor in the tails," responded the weatherman, laughing.

"Is that such a big deal, you take your fork and you take it off then you eat it."

Willie then defended his co-star and debated that ultimately it is Al's cookbook and if he wants to keep the tails on he should.

However, Kaylee chimed in to share her disgust at the dish. She said: "I'm sorry, I fall on Stephen's side here."