Al Roker makes adorable public appearance with 9-month-old granddaughter – see photo

Al Roker is settling into granddad duties with enthusiasm, and it looks like his baby granddaughter is just as enthusiastic about taking after her famous meteorologist family member.

The Today Show anchor, 69, took to Instagram to share an outtake from the latest book signing for his new release, Murder on Demand, and he was joined by members of his family.

His daughter Courtney Laga and her husband Wes stopped by with their adorable nine-month-old, Sky Clara Laga, who posed for a photo with them while holding up one of the books herself.

"I had a little help yesterday for the signing of my latest @blackstonepublishing release of #billyblessings Murder On Demand. @ouichefroker and @thatteacherwhodjs and my Sky at @booksandgreetings."

Fans cooed over the infant, leaving responses to the photo like: "You have the most adorable helper," and: "Cute little assistant you have there! Congrats on the book!" plus: "Looks like Sky is anxious to start reading it! Congrats."

Sky was born last July, and Al as her "pop-pop" has already become her biggest fan, plus her meteorological name is a clear link to her NBC News anchor granddad.

© Instagram Al with his daughter Courtney, her husband Wes, and their daughter Sky at a book signing

He gushed about the newborn to his co-hosts soon after she arrived, saying: "It is magical, it really is! The thing is, everyone tells you it's going to be 'this thing' and you don't know; it's like when they tell you about having your first child."

"And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she's just perfect. She sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We're on the same schedule!"

© Instagram Sky has already become a favorite of the family

Earlier this week, the father-of-three delivered a TED Talk in which he discussed some of the dangers that climate change posed to our lives, and made it personal by relaying his own fears for the future as a first-time grandfather.

Having recorded his talk just days after Courtney welcomed Sky, he said: "One of the things that has changed my outlook in a very short period of time: nine days ago, I became a grandpa," then joked: "I thought you'd pause and say, 'He's not old enough!'"

© Instagram The Today Show anchor couldn't be prouder about being a grandfather

He continued: "I was holding my new granddaughter Sky… on Tuesday, sitting for about two hours, holding her, while I let my daughter and her husband get a break."

"And I was thinking about giving this talk. And I was thinking about, what kind of world is she going to have?" He emphasized the need to vote for candidates who put the safety of the planet and the environment first, thinking of his granddaughter and the world she'll live in.

"You have to vote, you have to go out there and support politicians who are going to support our planet," he emphatically said. "This younger generation is gonna fight this fight. So, support them."

