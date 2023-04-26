Why fans are convinced Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have taken their on-screen romance off-screen

The Euphoria star and Top Gun: Maverick actor's chemistry is palpable as they promote Anyone But You

The internet has gone ablaze with a new, Gen Z-friendly obsession: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who are the stars of an upcoming, R-rated romantic comedy, Anyone But You.

The pair's chemistry is convincing in photos and videos on set as well as on and off the red carpet. Meanwhile, Glen's girlfriend, Gigi Paris, unfollowed Sydney on Instagram. Do we have another Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper circa A Star is Born situation on our hands?

As the two co-stars continue to appear in cozy behind-the-scenes content, and gush about each other publicly, speculation of a romance, and a possible affair, has been running rampant.

When the first photos of the swimwear-clad stars filming in Australia were first released earlier this year, fans immediately applauded the bombshell and heartthrob pairing.

However, an off-screen romance seemed unlikely, with the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 34, being in a relationship with Gigi, though unclear if still, while the Euphoria star, 25, was reportedly engaged to Jonathan Davino, 39.

Nonetheless, now that fans have seen the two in action – between cheeky banter on the red carpet at CinemaCon and Sydney making an appearance in several Powell family vacation photos – they are holding out hope.

It didn't help that Glen's girlfriend of three years, though initially supportive of his latest venture (she even left a string of celebratory emojis on Sydney's post announcing the casting news), has since unfollowed the The White Lotus actress on Instagram, amid the romance rumors.

The maybe-couple sparked even more questions yesterday, April 25, during their first public appearance promoting the movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where their banter was noticeably flirty and cheeky.



Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell ✨ pic.twitter.com/KTUdRTgghD — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 23, 2023

"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Glen first said, to which Sydney replied: "Oh please, Top Gun," revealing her nickname for him, and he then admitted: "I love it when she calls me that." They walked off the stage holding hands.

Whether real love or just good ol' PR, social media is eating it up. "Oh REAL ROM COMS ARE BACK," one fan tweeted, as others wrote: "I can already FEEL the chemistry," and: "After 7 mins of investigation I am convinced Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are dating."

