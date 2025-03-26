Rowan Atkinson's rarely-seen daughter Lily Sastry addresses parents' divorce

Rowan Atkinson was married to makeup artist Sunetra Sastry for over two decades, until the popular actor fell for comedian Louise Jones, and the pair divorced.

During his relationship with Sunetra, Rowan welcomed two children, including Lily Sastry, who has now opened up about how the split affected her. In a social media post, the 30-year-old reflected on the "chaos" and "loneliness" that she experienced during her 20s as she navigated her "broken family".

© Instagram Lily addressed the impact her parents' divorce had on her life

"I went through so much chaos and loneliness in my twenties," she wrote. "Now I am 30, I can see clearly where I was at and what was happening inside me during the darkest days.

"I was so lost, and only really started to feel vaguely normal in my late twenties. I have always been trapped between worlds; I do not belong here, but also don't belong there."

© Getty Images Rowan and Sunetra were married from 1990 until 2015

She continued: "It's hard to find out who you are in the midst of no friends, a broken family, and no idea how to navigate making music and trying to understand the world.

"It has taken me years to figure out my life and who I am, as well as become the best person I can be. I have made countless mistakes and been hurt, lost, and alone many a time."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rowan Atkinson stars in Man Vs. Bee trailer

Lily revealed it was embracing a love of art that helped her navigate her life, sharing: "Art was my guiding light. The thing that made all the suffering worth it; as I was working towards a goal, a dream."

Following her parents' split in 2015, there were reports that Lily had grown estranged from her famous father, as she changed her surname from Atkinson to Sastry and seemingly removed traces of her father from her online profile.

© Instagram Lily has now embraced a career in art

Sources downplayed the idea of a rift between the father-daughter duo, and Lily was seen supporting her famous dad at the 2018 premiere of Johnny English Strikes Again.

Lily currently works as a singer, having previously been a burlesque dancer.

© Alamy Stock Photo Lily has been seen supporting her father

Alongside Lily, Johnny and Sunetra are also parents to Ben Atkinson, 31, who serves as an officer in the Royal Gurkha Regiment. The Blackadder star also shares a child with Louise; however, the pair prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye.