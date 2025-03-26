Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rowan Atkinson's rarely-seen daughter Lily Sastry talks 'chaos' amid parents' divorce
Subscribe
Rowan Atkinson's rarely-seen daughter Lily Sastry talks 'chaos' amid parents' divorce
Lily Sastry standing with Rowan Atkinson© WireImage

Rowan Atkinson's rarely-seen daughter Lily Sastry addresses parents' divorce

The Mr Bean star welcomed Lily with ex-wife Sunetra Sastry

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Rowan Atkinson was married to makeup artist Sunetra Sastry for over two decades, until the popular actor fell for comedian Louise Jones, and the pair divorced.

During his relationship with Sunetra, Rowan welcomed two children, including Lily Sastry, who has now opened up about how the split affected her. In a social media post, the 30-year-old reflected on the "chaos" and "loneliness" that she experienced during her 20s as she navigated her "broken family".

Lily Sastry holding a red rose© Instagram
Lily addressed the impact her parents' divorce had on her life

"I went through so much chaos and loneliness in my twenties," she wrote. "Now I am 30, I can see clearly where I was at and what was happening inside me during the darkest days.

"I was so lost, and only really started to feel vaguely normal in my late twenties. I have always been trapped between worlds; I do not belong here, but also don't belong there."

Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry holding hands© Getty Images
Rowan and Sunetra were married from 1990 until 2015

She continued: "It's hard to find out who you are in the midst of no friends, a broken family, and no idea how to navigate making music and trying to understand the world.

"It has taken me years to figure out my life and who I am, as well as become the best person I can be. I have made countless mistakes and been hurt, lost, and alone many a time."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rowan Atkinson stars in Man Vs. Bee trailer

Lily revealed it was embracing a love of art that helped her navigate her life, sharing: "Art was my guiding light. The thing that made all the suffering worth it; as I was working towards a goal, a dream."

Following her parents' split in 2015, there were reports that Lily had grown estranged from her famous father, as she changed her surname from Atkinson to Sastry and seemingly removed traces of her father from her online profile.

Lily Sastry surrounded by paintings© Instagram
Lily has now embraced a career in art

Sources downplayed the idea of a rift between the father-daughter duo, and Lily was seen supporting her famous dad at the 2018 premiere of Johnny English Strikes Again.

Lily currently works as a singer, having previously been a burlesque dancer.

Rowan Atkinson and Lily Sastry leaving a hotel© Alamy Stock Photo
Lily has been seen supporting her father

Alongside Lily, Johnny and Sunetra are also parents to Ben Atkinson, 31, who serves as an officer in the Royal Gurkha Regiment. The Blackadder star also shares a child with Louise; however, the pair prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More