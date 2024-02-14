Inside Sydney Sweeney's relationship with fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is having a moment! With back-to-back stints in Anyone But You and Madame Web, the Hollywood 'It girl' has had a jam-packed schedule.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December, Sydney, 26, revealed that she loves being a "workaholic", and now that she's set her sights on producing – she's founded her own company, Fifty-Fifty Films – and discovered the perfect producing partner in fiancé Jonathan Davino, 38.

The couple, who were first linked in 2018, have been engaged for the past two years, and while they're in no rush to head down the aisle, they've got big plans for the future. Keep reading for all the details on their romance…

The couple are extremely private

The story of how Sydney and Jonathan met remains a mystery, but what we do know is that they were first spotted together at an Emmys party at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles in September 2018. A month later, the pair were all smiles at the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Over the years, Jonathan has been a constant source of support for his girlfriend, accompanying Sydney to Pop Sugar's Play/Ground event in 2019, and more recently the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. After going public with their relationship, it was reported that Jonathan was a thriving restauranteur, but in an interview with Glamour UK in December, the star disparaged this.

"I have no idea where that came from. He's also not the heir of a pizza company," said Sydney. "He's a business guy. He's from Chicago. We've been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I'm like, 'What the hell?'"

© Getty Jonathan is a businessman and producer from Chicago

The actress also opened up about her decision to keep her relationship private. "Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what's that like, but I think it's important to have something for me," she explained. "I'm very open. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me."

Sydney and Jonathan are in no rush to get married

In December, Sydney joined her Anyone But You co-stars on the red carpet, where she was quizzed about her impending nuptials. Asked by Entertainment Tonight if she and Jonathan had begun planning their wedding, she simply replied: "I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it."

© Getty Sydney and Jonathan are focusing on their work as producing partners

Sydney added that they've been focused on their work as producing partners instead, with Jonathan serving as a producer on Anyone But You. "Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together. It's really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice…" she told Glamour. "And it's nice. I mean, who doesn't want to be with their best friend all the time?"

During production on the hit rom-com, Sydney and Jonathan hit headlines following rumors of a real-life romance between the actress and her co-star, Glen Powell. Speculation was further fuelled after it was announced that Glen had broken up with his girlfriend, Gigi Paris in April 2022.

© Getty Sydney was forced to shut down rumors of a potential romance with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell

Both Glen and Sydney have adamantly denied the rumors, insisting that they're just good friends. "I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age," Sydney told Glamour. "What I've noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down."