The Life List star Connie Britton's ultra-private romance with famous partner

Connie Britton found love when she was least expecting it. The actress – who returns to our screens in The Life List– has been quietly dating producer David E. Windsor since 2019.
"Right before COVID," Connie, 58, clarified to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "I have an amazing man in my life now," she gushed in 2023.
From their first meeting at a friend's birthday party to their red carpet appearances and David's 'paternal role' in Connie's son's life, we take a look at their ultra-private romance away from the cameras.
Locking eyes across a crowded room
Connie and David's first meeting sounds like something out of a rom-com. After arriving at a friend's birthday party in November 2019, Connie locked eyes with a handsome stranger.
Recalling what happened, the actress told Andy Cohen: "I walked into his party, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know a single soul at this party.'
"And so I'm talking to my friend, and he looks past me, and he sees David across the room, and he is like, 'There's someone here you have to meet.' And it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.' "
Nervous to approach David, Connie joked that she wasn't "going to walk up like a total dork box," and instead asked her friend to encourage David to email her, which is exactly what he did, and on the very next day.
Read more
Making their red carpet debut
Notoriously private, Connie and David delighted fans with their joint appearance at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception in September 2022.
Pictured at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, the loved-up pair held hands as they marked their first red carpet moment as a couple. Prior to the star-studded event, Connie and David had been photographed once before at Soho.Home.Studio Melrose in LA.
Following the Emmys reception, Connie and David were spotted next at the 2023 premiere of his new sitcom, Not Dead Yet, as well as the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones on March 2.
Blending their families
Connie is a proud mom to her son, Yoby, 13, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2011.
Speaking to PEOPLE about her life with Yoby, the actress said: "My son is adopted from Ethiopia, so I always say I can take very little credit, but he, from the beginning, just inherently has had such an open and curious heart and love of life."
"He's very into learning and seeing what's happening and seeing what people are doing," she continued. "I just love that about him. And it immediately opens me up as well."
For Connie, introducing David to her son was a momentous step, but it's all worked out for the best, with the Life List star raving that her beau was "definitely stepping into that more paternal role."
Already a father himself, David shares two children, named Archie and Tilly, with his ex-wife.
Finding 'constant growth' in their partnership
In a brand new interview with Parade, Connie opened up about her relationship with David.
"What I was really looking for was a partnership where there's constant growth, on both sides and a sort of deepening of each other," she explained.
"And therefore [a] deepening of who I am — and for him, who he is. So it makes me a better mom and a better actor, and just a better person in the world, and the same for him and for what he does. It's not just, like, 'Oh, I found true love.' It's that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing, but also ever-deepening."
Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch