Exclusive: Sofia Carson teases Purple Hearts 2 update ahead of new Netflix romcom

Purple Hearts has become a Netflix fan favorite and calls for a sequel are all across Sofia Carson's Instagram page. Now, the Descendants actress has told HELLO! that she would "make time" for a sequel under one condition.

"The first one was so precious and it was so beloved and so to do a second one, it has to be just as special, I wouldn't settle for anything less," Sofia said.

"If there comes a script that feels that way, then I'll be the first one to do it again."

The 2022 Netflix film followed Cassie (played by Sofia), a struggling singer-songwriter who agrees to marry a Marine, Luke Morrow, for military benefits. However, as the line between real and pretend begins to blur, the pair have to face the consequences of their illegal actions.

Luke was played by Nicholas Galitzine, who has gone on to star in Mary & George, The Idea of You, and the upcoming He-Man adaptation.

© Netflix Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson in Netflix's Purple Hearts

But despite both Sofia and Nicholas' busy schedules, Sofia added: "I would make the time for Cassie, if it felt right, any day."

At 31 Sofia has completed things on her wish list many of us can only dream of: performing at the Oscars, becoming a beloved Disney star, touring with Andrea Boccelli, and a number one album.

© Getty Images for Netflix Sofia Carson attends The Life List premiere at The Paris Theater

Now, she is starring in The Life List, a new romcom from Netflix and based on Lori Nelson Spielman's novel of the same name, that allowed Sofia to tap into the "fearless dreamer" she was at 13.

The Life List follows Alex, an aimless twenty-something forced to revisit her childhood aspirations and achieve those goals when her mother dies.

© Nicole Rivelli/Netflix Â©2025 The Life List is out now on Netflix

"It was the most beautiful journey. Even just stepping into the role was a profound leap of faith in myself because I've had the privilege of being a leading lady before but the challenge of Alex was that she was playing all the emotions in the human spectrum all at once," Sofia told HELLO!

"It was such a fine line of playing her so I had to really trust myself, and in doing so and in living in Alex's skin, it reconnected me to that to the fearless dreamer who was 13 and who dreamt that she could do anything."

© Nicole Rivelli/Netflix ©2025 In The Life List, Alex is forced to revisit her childhood aspirations

"Sofia had really big things on her list," she added when asked about her own accomplishments.

"She was a big dreamer, so all of mine were like a world tour and performing with Andrea Bocelli, and Broadway. I haven't done theater yet, and that's something I would love to do – and write a book."