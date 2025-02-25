Cobra Kai couple's surprising love story: from secret romance to shock engagement

This Cobra Kai couple pulled off the ultimate surprise! After claiming they were 'just friends' for several years, Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan made two major announcements at the season six premiere – not only are they dating, but they're officially engaged!
From their first meeting on set to their sweet friendship, top-secret romance and eventual engagement, we're taking a look at their love story…
Meeting on set
Mary, 28, and Tanner, 26, met on the set of Cobra Kai, which shot its first season in Atlanta, Georgia in 2017. Good friends from the start, by 2019, the duo had teamed up to film YouTube videos about season two.
That same year, Mary and Tanner co-ordinated their Halloween costumes, dressing up as Kim Possible and her sidekick, Ron Stoppable.
Blossoming friendship
In December 2019, Mary penned a heartfelt tribute to Tanner on his birthday. Alongside a carousel of photos, she wrote: "I know most normal people would post for your birthday at midnight the morning OF your bday - but we're not normal besties. So here I am
"You are the most kind and beautiful soul of all time, I am so grateful to know you and adore you! I can't wait to celebrate with you, for this birthday and all the other made-up holidays that we create just so we can party together!
"You're the greatest and you deserve the greatest!" she continued. "Thank you with all my heart for everything bestest budddddddy! (even for the times where you get on my last freakin nerve!) Now flip through and enjoy the many faces of @tannerbuchananofficial."
A holiday trip to Disneyland
Mary and Tanner spent Christmas 2022 together at Disneyland Paris, where they dressed up in matching jumpers. "Magical holiday adventures at my favorite place with some of my favorite people," Mary captioned snaps.
Confirming their romance and engagement
In February 2025, Mary and Tanner made their romance and engagement official, by flashing their rings on the red carpet at the Cobra Kai finale premiere in LA.
Following up with a joint Instagram post, they wrote: "We're so happy to finally share that we're engaged. This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another.
"We're so grateful for the love and support, and though we're partial to having our private moments, we're excited to share this check-in to our world."
Now that the news has broken, Mary and Tanner's co-star, Gianni DeCenzo has shared his excitement and told Joely Live that he wants to be a ring bearer. "I would love to go [to their wedding]," he said, "I don't know when it is, but I'll be there."
Gianni noted that the pair were "perfect for each other" and had "been together for a while". He also clarified that they had been keeping their relationship a secret for a "couple of years".
