Cobra Kai couple's surprising love story: from secret romance to shock engagement

In February 2025, Mary and Tanner made their romance and engagement official, by flashing their rings on the red carpet at the Cobra Kai finale premiere in LA.

Following up with a joint Instagram post, they wrote: "We're so happy to finally share that we're engaged. This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another.

"We're so grateful for the love and support, and though we're partial to having our private moments, we're excited to share this check-in to our world."

Now that the news has broken, Mary and Tanner's co-star, Gianni DeCenzo has shared his excitement and told Joely Live that he wants to be a ring bearer. "I would love to go [to their wedding]," he said, "I don't know when it is, but I'll be there."

Gianni noted that the pair were "perfect for each other" and had "been together for a while". He also clarified that they had been keeping their relationship a secret for a "couple of years".