Sweet Magnolias star Heather Headley has a famous husband

Heather Headley reprises her role as resident powerhouse Helen Decatur in Sweet Magnolias. Delivering another stellar performance in season four, the actress is celebrating the release of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl too, after returning to her Broadway roots.

© Getty Heather Headley with her husband Brian Musso

A woman of many talents, Helen is busier than ever, and her family has supported her through it all. Heather, who has been married for almost 22 years, found love with former football player Brian Musso. A wide receiver for the New York Jets, Brian has since retired from football and moved into investment banking.

According to Country Living, he and Heather met while attending Northwestern University in Illinois and later tied the knot in September 2003. Together, they share three children – sons John David and Jordan Chase, and a little girl whose name is yet to be released.

© Getty Brian was a wide receiver for the New York Jets and now works as an investment banker

In a recent interview with New Beauty, Heather opened up about her family. Asked how she balances her work and home lives, the actress replied: "I have an amazing husband who really does make it easier, and beautiful children who have accommodated me.

"It's a great family. I have a beautiful circle around us, too. My in-loves, as I call them, and friends. I have a couple of Magnolias that I can call when things go crazy."

After over two decades of marriage, Heather remains incredibly grateful for Brian and the life they've built together. Taking to Instagram in June 2024, the Netflix star penned a heartwarming tribute to her love.

"God blessed me more than I could imagine when I married this man," she began. "He blessed our children even more when this sweet man was born and set on a journey to find me, and ultimately become their Daddy!

"This is a picture of his 'fathering!' He allows our kids their independence, to explore, to learn, to enjoy, to make mistakes…to go through storms and waves, and joy and success…while all the time standing strong, ready, and resolute…close enough that they know and see that he's always right there in case they need him, even if they don't.

"He is the best #Daddy," Heather continued. "He is a #GOOD #Father. He is the best. #happyfathersday to all you gentlemen who stand…and stand well!"

© Getty Heather and Brian share three children

While Brian doesn't seem to have Instagram, Heather often uses her platform to celebrate his wins. After Brian finally opened the state-of-the-art sports complex that he built and housed in Chicago, the 50-year-old said she was "so proud" and shared a photo from the grounds.

Likewise, Brian has nothing but pride in his wife and has been by her side at major events, including the Laurence Olivier Awards in 2013 and the New York Fall Gala in 2017.