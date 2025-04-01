Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf celebrate milestone that's taken them away from Las Vegas family home

Tennis stars Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf had fans posting in their droves on Monday when they shared a series of snapshots celebrating their latest milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the pair uploaded a joint post featuring a plethora of joyous pictures documenting their recent JOOLA Pickleball Legends Tour, which took place in Vietnam and China.

The occasion was made extra special as they headlined at the sporting event from 26 to 29 March.

Amongst the images, Andre and Steffi included a smitten photo that showed the pair posing in front of a chrome statue and with their cheeks pressed together. Andre dressed down in a dark outfit and pair of swish Nike trainers, while Steffi looked Spring-ready in a navy cardigan, a pastel blue top and wide-leg trousers.

She wore her honeyed blonde locks down loose and accessorised with a crossbody leather satchel in black.

Elsewhere, Andre and Steffi added an array of Pickleball action shots, as well as several radiant group selfies and scenic city photos.

Their caption read: "What an incredible experience on the @joolapickleball Legends Tour last week! So inspiring to see the love of Pickle in Vietnam and China. Thank you to all the fans and to JOOLA for making this tour happen."

The tennis power couple, who tied the knot in 2001, are fan favourites thanks in part to their enduring love story. Their tangible love for one another was especially clear to see in their most recent update, prompting an outpouring of messages in the comments section.

One follower penned: "The fourth slide: so much Love and respect you show for your wife," while a second noted: "I love the way you look at her," and a third remarked: "I want a love like yours the way you look at your wife Andre, both legends."

Andre and Steffi's love story

The couple's love story can be traced back to the early 1990s when they first crossed paths. In his memoir, Open, Andre shared: "I've had a crush on Steffi since I first saw her doing an interview on French TV."

After clinching the singles titles at The Championships in 1992, the pair were brought together at the glitzy post-tournament Wimbledon Ball.

They began dating in 1999 during the French Open and Wimbledon and eventually went on to exchange vows in 2001. They welcomed their son Jaden later that same year, and their daughter Jaz in 2003.

In 2004, Andre proudly professed his love for Steffi in a speech at her International Tennis Hall of Fame induction. "As I attempt to find words worthy to introduce the person that has changed my life, I realise the words have yet to be invented that are large enough, colourful enough, or true enough to express the heart and soul of this woman that I love," he gushed.