Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf make exciting announcement

Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf delighted fans on Monday when they shared a very exciting update with their followers.

The pair, who are both former tennis stars, shared a post on what appeared to be Steffi's official Instagram account bearing the name, StefanieGrafhq.

© Getty Images Steffi and Andre celebrate a point during the Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada

The update centred on the power couple's upcoming appearance at The Joola 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour in Vietnam and China where they're set to headline from 26 to 29 March.

A caption read: "Catch Stefanie and Andre in Vietnam and China this month, accompanied by @joolapickleball."

© Instagram The pair have been married since 2001

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Power couple," while a second noted: "The greatest couple!" followed by two heart emojis.

Andre and Steffi, who tied the knot in 2001, will join an array of JOOLA signature athletes including Ben Johns, Anna Bright, Brooke Buckner, Tyson McGuffin, Collin Johns and Chao Yi Wang.

Of his involvement, Andre, 54, said: "As a leader in pickleball innovation, JOOLA understands what it takes to grow the game internationally. Being on the ground in China and Vietnam to share the joy and passion that Stefanie and I feel for pickleball with the community is an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

© Getty Images The pair are a force to be reckoned with on the court

The couple have been heavily involved in pickleball in recent years, with the father-of-two competing in three editions of the Pickleball Slam.

In February last year, they took on tennis legends John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the Pickleball Slam 2. Andre and Steffi boast impressive tennis careers, with Steffi having won a whopping 22 major singles titles, while Andre is the former world number one in the men's singles and has eight grand slam titles.

After an introduction at a post-tournament Wimbledon ball, the pair started dating in 1999 and went on to exchange vows three years later in Las Vegas.

They are doting parents to a son called Jaden, whom they welcomed in 2001, and a daughter called Jaz who was born in 2003.

© Getty Images The pair met at a post-tournament ball

Reflecting on their enduring love story, Andre previously told E!: "We love cooking together. We love hiking together. We even love grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed."

In 2004, Andre heaped praise on Steffi as he introduced her at the International Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremony. "As I attempt to find words worthy to introduce the person that has changed my life, I realize the words have yet to be invented that are large enough, colourful enough, or true enough to express the heart and soul of this woman that I love," Andre said.