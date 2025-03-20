Andre Agassi shares rare photo of his two loves - see wife Steffi Graf's reaction

Former tennis star Andre Agassi sparked a wholesome fan reaction on Wednesday when he shared a never-before-seen photo of his wife, Steffi Graf.

In a post shared to Instagram, the former world number one uploaded a picture of Steffi looking radiant in an outdoor selfie with an adorable tabby cat beside her.

Dressed in a navy top and with her honeyed blonde locks styled in elegant waves, the mother-of-two was positively glowing in the sunlight.

© Instagram Steffi looked radiant as she cuddled up to her feline friend

For an added touch of glamour, she highlighted her features with a touch of luminous makeup, including a sweep of shimmering eyeshadow.

"A beauty and a stud = my loves @stefaniegrafhq," Andre wrote in his caption.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2001

Fans and friends instantly flooded the comments section with an array of heartfelt messages. "Steffi is the epitome of grace and elegance," gushed one, while a second remarked: "Awww pure sweetness," and a third noted: "Gorgeous picture!"

Steffi, meanwhile, wrote: "The Daryl," followed by a red heart emoji in reference to the tabby cat.

The tennis power couple have been married since 2001. Together they share two children: a son called Jaden, who was born in 2001, and a daughter called Jaz, who came into the world in 2003.

© Getty Images The pair boast impressive tennis careers

Musing on their love story, Andre previously told E!: "We love cooking together. We love hiking together. We even love grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed." Find out more in the video below...

Andre and Steffi are raising their brood in a stunning Los Angeles mansion complete with an impressive games room, an open-plan living room and a swanky garden terrace decked out with cosy seating areas and a large grill.

© Instagram Andre Agassi's dog Blue

The couple also previously owned another home in the private area of Spanish Hills Estates, where Andre grew up, which featured a pool, multiple bedrooms, 4,600 square feet of living space and, of course, a tennis court. However, Andre listed this home back in 2021.

It's been an exciting time for the sporty couple who have been increasingly involved in the world of pickleball. Earlier this month, the pair announced their upcoming appearance at The Joola 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour in Vietnam and China where they're set to headline from 26 to 29 March.

© Getty Images Steffi and Andre taking part in the Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada

In a post shared to Steffi's new Instagram account, a message read: "Catch Stefanie and Andre in Vietnam and China this month, accompanied by @joolapickleball."

Of his involvement, the father-of-two said: "As a leader in pickleball innovation, JOOLA understands what it takes to grow the game internationally. Being on the ground in China and Vietnam to share the joy and passion that Stefanie and I feel for pickleball with the community is an opportunity I couldn't pass up."