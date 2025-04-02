Jennifer Hudson's beaming photo is the biggest hint that she's about to announce long-awaited news

Jennifer Hudson has hinted that she may soon bless us all with brand new music, as the singer has returned to the recording studio.

The musician turned TV talk show host was in the studio this past weekend and shared a snap of her posing against a wall of records, including those by Phil Collins, Heart, and Lady Gaga.

"Studio time!" she captioned the post, that showed her rocking a bold yellow feather jacket over a matching sweatsuit.

Jennifer poses in front of a brick wall covered in records

"Hopefully It’s another album, We haven’t stopped playing ‘The Gift of Love’ yet!!"commented one fan as another shared: "Yes!! So excited for new music! You're a huge inspiration!"

Jennifer's last full-length album of original work was in 2014, however in December 2024 she released a Christmas album that featured covers and four new songs.

© Instagram Jennifer returned to her roots on stage in late March

Her last original studio album was titled JHUD, and was released in September 2014. She worked with producers including Timbaland, Pharrell Williams and RedOne, and Jennifer said of the experience: "What we're doing feels so right that I never want to go home (from the studio). My sister and my manager will be sleeping on the couch while we work until 4 or 5am."

The return to the studio comes after the singer also made a triumphant return to the stage to perform "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" by Roberta Flack in late March.

Jennifer was seen smiling in an orange, embellished dress by Zuwa captioning the post: "First performance of 2025!"

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Hudson sang Jingle Bells as she closed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 43-year-old took a musical hiatus in 2022 and launched her talk show the same year; she has performed sporadically since, including on an unforgettable rendition of "Winter Wonderland" for NBC's 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Jennifer achieved EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) in 2022, becoming the 17th person and only the second Black woman, after winning a Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop.

© Getty Images Winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "Dreamgirls" Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room

It's been a remarkable journey for the singer who was discovered in 2004 when she auditioned for American Idol.

Known for her big, bluesy voice that drew comparisons to her idol Aretha Franklin. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the round of top seven, but she went on to star in the movie adaptation of Dreamgirls as Effie White, for which she won an Academy Award, as well as alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the Sex and the City film and in Secret Life of Bees with Queen Latifah and Alicia Keys.

Her debut album, Jennifer Hudson, was released in 2008, and she won her first Grammy for Best R'N'B Album for the titular release, and and a daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baby Yaga, a 2021 VR experience alongside a cast including Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley, and Glenn Close.