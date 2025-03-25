Jennifer Hudson stuns in figure-hugging dress as she returns to her roots 

Talk show host and singer Jennifer Hudson amazed fans in a new post recently uploaded on Instagram.

After focusing on her daytime television show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, she made her triumphant return to the stage singing "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" by Roberta Flack.

Jennifer was seen smiling in an orange, embellished dress by Zuwa captioning the post, "First performance of 2025!"

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson returned to her roots on stage, looking stunning in a fitted orange dress

It's safe to say, her fans loved her big comeback. One fan commented, "Jenny, I hope you know how much we love you!!" Another said, "Your voice is missed!!! What a treat."

The singer's last big performance was in 2021 at the iconic Apollo Theater in Manhattan. She sang a rendition of Ain't No Way by Aretha Franklin while wearing a hot pink mini dress. The EGOT winner went on a hiatus and launched her talk show in 2022.

Actors, singers, and more love to go on the show to chat with Jennifer, but also to get their own personalized song.

The daytime show often goes viral for its 'guest tunnels.' Each guest is greeted by staff who sing and clap them on their way to the stage.

One of the best reactions to the tunnel was from Keke Palmer, who responded to the singing with her iconic line, "You know it's your girl!"

© Warner Bros. Jennifer on her popular talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jennifer was discovered in 2004 when she auditioned for American Idol. On the reality competition show, she was known for her big, bluesy voice, rivaling her idol Aretha Franklin. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the round of top 7.

Former American Idol judge, Paula Abdul, recounted while guesting on Jennifer’s talk show, "When you were eliminated, it was like the whole world was [expletive]!" She continued, "Sometimes the people that need to win, win. And the people that don't need to win end up winning big-time.' And you did."

© Getty Images Jennifer and her boyfriend Common

Jennifer went on to star in Dreamgirls as Effie White, for which she won an Academy Award. The role propelled her into stardom and opened the door for more acting roles.

She starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the Sex and the City film and in Secret Life of Bees with Queen Latifah and Alicia Keys.

She soon returned to the recording studio, releasing her debut album Jennifer Hudson in 2008, and kept singing for years after. With five studio albums, she remains one of the most successful contestants from American Idol.

© Instagram JHud with her son David

On and off screen, Jennifer is an inspiration. She stuns on the red carpet and brings her raw emotion to every performance, whether she's singing, acting, or connecting with guests on her talk show. Her ability to channel vulnerability and strength has earned her admiration from fans and fellow celebrities.

Beyond her talent, Jennifer is also known for her resilience and grace in the face of personal tragedy, becoming an advocate for change and healing. With her recent return to the stage, fans are hopeful that more performances - and maybe a new album - are on the way. Her performance of Roberta Flack’s classic proved that she’s once again ready to take the mic.