Jennifer Hudson left shaken during date night gone wrong with boyfriend Common

Jennifer Hudson had a memorable date night with her boyfriend, Common, for all the wrong reasons on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old singer and her beau, 52, sat courtside during the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors game at Madison Square Garden, but their evening took an unexpected turn that left Jennifer shaken.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common drops marriage bomb on her show

During the game, Knicks' Miles McBride lost control of the basketball and slammed into Jennifer, appearing to knock her expensive-looking glasses from her face.

Amid the commotion, the glasses could be seen hanging from her ears before she pulled off the now-bent pair and hung them from her top.

After a quick check from Miles, Common wrapped his arm around his girlfriend to comfort her and she appeared visibly flustered and distressed by the incident.

However, in a replay, it was Common who accidentally knocked Jennifer's glasses when he slapped the basketball to stop it from hitting her face.

© Bleacher Report/X Jennifer appeared shaken after the incident

The rapper could be seen throwing his arm in the air and banging Jennifer's frames just as Miles collided with her.

Common and Jennifer confirmed their romance in January 2024 after first sparking dating rumors in 2022.

They have since dropped several hints that their relationship is heading for marriage after Common admitted that Jennifer is "the person" he would wed.

Common appeared on Jennifer's eponymous talk show in October and made his intentions clear after he caused confusion when he said, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her", on The Breakfast Club in July.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common held hands on their way into Madison Square Garden

After the Oscar-winner asked him to clarify his comments, he responded: "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.

"If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?"

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common confirmed their relationship in January 2024

Following Common's marriage bombshell, Jennifer excitedly told him: "You know what? My mother was right. I think if she had met you, she would've said, 'I don't know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me!'

"That's what she would say, and I would agree. I think [marriage] is a beautiful thing I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea."

© Getty Images Common has said Jennifer is 'the person' he would marry

Elated by her response, Common replied: "'I'm listening to God more and more and I know what purpose is and I feel like this is purpose right here, you and I."

Jennifer has since addressed his bold declaration and admitted that while marriage is definitely on the cards, she and Common won't be tying the knot in the near future.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common sparked dating rumors in 2022

"Slow down, now," Jennifer told Extra when asked about the possibility of a wedding. "We got a lot of things happening."

She explained: "I love the idea, and I think he's a beautiful man, but we're gonna take our time. Neither one of us are in a rush. We're very happy as we are."