Jennifer Hudson stuns in sheer latex dress ahead of momentous performance

It's an exciting day — and month — for Jennifer Hudson.

The EGOT winner is busy this weekend gearing up for quite the stage comeback, as she prepares to perform for the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, which will air on Sunday on CBS at 8pm EST.

In addition to the talk show host, Mariah Carey, Green Day, Stray Kids, Kane Brown, Raye, Gladys Knight, Brad Paisley and Chaka Khan were also announced as performers.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common drops marriage bomb on her show

Ahead of her exciting performance, for which she will be honoring the one and only Whitney Houston, who won 22 AMAs in her lifetime, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of her fabulous look for the special night.

For the big moment, she opted for a black latex dress with sheer sleeves bedecked with a rhinestone collar, and emphasized the sleek look styling her hair in a slicked back ponytail and topping it off with a smokey-eye look and diamond drop earrings.

"Don't miss my performance THIS Sunday at 8ET | 5PT on @cbstv and streaming on @paramountplus. I'll be honoring The Voice herself, Ms. @whitneyhouston," Jennifer wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

"Omg very similar outfit to Whitney's 1994 AMAs performance! Can't wait to see it," one noted, as others followed suit with: "Slay us all! We can't wait!" and: "You look insanely beautiful," as well as: "This is gonna be gooood!"

MORE: Jennifer Hudson to kick off long-awaited comeback with poignant performance

© Getty The Voice at the 1994 AMAs

MORE: Jennifer Hudson shares astonished reaction to teen son David's transformation: 'Who is this?'

Though the Dreamgirls actress, now the host of her eponymous talk show, has largely left the music industry save for occasional, impromptu performances, she recently confirmed that she signed a new record deal; it has been a whopping ten years since she last released a solo original album, JHUD in 2014.

© Getty The two singers in 2009

Jennifer announced the news earlier this month, with a video on Instagram in which she is seen driving, taking a big breath, and declaring: "It's major," adding: "I'm very excited. It is a beautiful day. This is what I worked my whole life for, so it's a special, special day, and I thank God."

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common drops marriage bomb on her show: 'A man knows what he wants'

© Getty Jennifer has been hosting her show since 2022

She appeared both reflective and nervous, as she further shared: "It is an amazing time right now, it really is," before admitting that she is definitely "tired" but the "anxiety" wakes her up.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson brought to tears over emotional surprise during talk show premiere

© Instagram She recently celebrated her 43rd birthday

"I'm more excited than tired," she added, and wrote in her caption: "It's official!!! So excited to be joining the @interscope family! Get ready, y'all! The music is coming!!!"

Interscope Records is owned by Universal Music Group, and similarly represents Benny Blanco, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Blink-182, Gwen Stefani, Eminem, Lana del Rey, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, among others.