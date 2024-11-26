Jennifer Hudson marks 'special' milestone with boyfriend Common: 'Just feeling incredibly grateful'

Jennifer Hudson finally kicked off her long-awaited debut holiday tour, The Gift of Love Tour, to support her very first holiday album of the same name.

The 43-year-old TV show host and musician began her romp around the nation with a show in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday night, and received rave reviews and special support.

Jennifer shared some glimpses from the first night of concerts, which included her absolutely stunning ensemble, an emerald green floor-length gown with matching gloves, a fur shawl, and diamond accent jewelry.

While adding snaps of her interacting with the crowd and singing tracks off her holiday record, she interspersed the moments of support from her doting boyfriend, Oscar-winning rapper Common.

The 52-year-old entertainer gifted his girlfriend a humongous bouquet of red roses to celebrate opening night, and posed with her outside the Brooklyn theater ahead of opening night. He even led a prayer circle backstage before the show began.

"Last night was something special," Jennifer gushed. "New York, thank you for coming out and making my first #TheGiftofLove show so memorable! Tonight I'm just feeling incredibly grateful that I get to do what I love with people I love!"

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common was her biggest champion for her first ever holiday show

After a lengthy hiatus from music, Jennifer returned to the space with Interscope Records and The Gift of Love, and spoke with Variety about her comeback. "I don't feel like I ever left it."

"I go from industry to industry to industry and music is the base of it all," she explained. "No matter where I go, just because I said I was going to do a talk show did not mean I was going to stop singing. Or if I go to act, the music is still there."

© Instagram The singer kicked off her Christmas-themed tour in Brooklyn, New York

The Dreamgirls actress continued: "As a creative, you always feel the urge to create, and a Christmas album is something I have always wanted to do. I couldn't think of a better time than now to do it and express my artistry."

"Now I have a talk show with families and a platform and an audience that I can share it with. Growing up, I used to recreate 'Oh Holy Night.' I would remix it and pass it out every year to my family as my Christmas gift. Now, I get to share that with the world."

© Instagram Common led a prayer circle backstage before the show as well

When asked what more her fans can expect, she added: "At this moment, [I’m focusing on] this Christmas album, but there will be other music to come after that. I love starting with Christmas music because it gets my creative chops going. I love the holidays, and so to me, it’s like my Christmas gift."

She also told Essence of The Gift of Love: "It's something I wanted to do throughout my entire career. I am a holiday fanatic, and I am glad I can share my joy with everybody now through music."

"And so now to be able to have The Gift of Love and share it with the world, but with songs more than just 'Oh, Holy Night,' but it's on there! I cannot wait. It's been Christmas all year for me."