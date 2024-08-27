Serena Williams' epic Palm Beach mansion she refused to have a tennis court built at

Life looks a little different for Serena Williams now she's retired from Grand Slam tennis, but that doesn't mean it's slowed down.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, who is widely regarded as one of the most decorated female tennis players of all time, is soaking up the joys of motherhood at her jaw-dropping Palm Beach mansion just north of Miami with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The couple share daughters Olympia, four, and Adira, one, and her breathtaking residence is the perfect place to raise her young family.

While the tennis star now shares her sprawling abode with her husband, she previously revealed that he had no say in the design of her minimalist home as she instead turned to sister Venus' interior design firm V Starr to help her create her dream property.

"We had just met," Serena told Architectural Digest of Alexis. "And I wasn’t going to be like, 'Hey, let's do this together.' That would have been really weird for him." Serena added: "I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful."

Her modern house boasts a hidden karaoke suite, a trophy room, an infinity pool, and a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment" but surprisingly there is no tennis court as she explained she "wanted to separate home from work".

Take a look inside where Serena Williams lives…

The kitchen has white walls, black cupboards, and a white island unit, with a modern, angular dining table attached to the back. Two chairs were positioned in front of the table, and the room was finished off with gold accents, including the lights, splashback tiles, and the trim on the giant fridge. "Love the warmth and style of my European Oak Bespoke wide plank @Hakwood flooring throughout my house designed by @vstarrdesign. Photos by @ryanloco," Serena captioned the photos. The flooring continues from her kitchen into the dining room, which has a table with enough seating for eight guests. The space is similarly minimalistic, with white walls and cream curtains – but the main feature is the selection of gold, black, brown, and gray pendant lamps hanging from the ceiling.



Serena has her very own media room hidden behind a bookcase! The secret door was visible in the background of the above video, next to modern chair sculptures. Once inside, there is a stage with musical instruments, a bar, plush velvet seats and a bold neon sign reading Serenade – perfect for a family karaoke night.

Serena also shared a look at her art gallery, which used to be the formal living room but now boasts a bench where she can admire the bold artwork, a white and clear piano, and an electric fire. In a video with AD, she pointed out her favorite pieces of art, including one which she had designed herself. "I do art," she said. "I paint, and I'm really kind of artsy."



AD reports it spans 620 square feet and is fashioned after a luxe retail space with shelves stacked full of shoes – dreamy!



Olympia can feel like a real-life princess thanks to her incredible pink custom-designed castle bed with a built-in slide and a chandelier. Serena said: "She goes down the slide every night while we're thinking, 'Man, we shouldn't have done that, because now at bedtime, she just wants to slide.'" She also appears to have a play area with colorful storage units packed full of toys.



Serena recently shared a video montage on YouTube which showcased her second daughter's regal nursery. Taking center stage is an impressive crown, perched above the crib. The wall behind it is adorned with a deep red plush, complemented by similar drapery, forming a canopy above the crib. The room, echoing elegance and comfort, is accentuated by a wine-hued chest, a majestic stuffed giraffe, and even a spacious walk-in closet.



Elsewhere, Serena's property has its own infinity pool with submerged chaise longues. She was pictured relaxing on an egg chair near the water.






