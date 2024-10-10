Rafael Nadal shares never-before-seen footage of wife Maria Francisca Perello and mini-me son as he confirms retirement

Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement after an illustrious 23-year career. In a heartfelt post on X, Nadal reflected on his journey in tennis, opening up about the next chapter of his life.

Alongside the moving tribute to his time on the court, the 22-time Grand Slam champion gave fans a glimpse into his private world, sharing a personal video of his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their son Rafael.

© Getty Images Rafael announced his retirement on Thursday

In a video announcing his retirement on Thursday, Nadal said: "In this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined." Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after 22 grand slam career

"I feel super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my longtime colleagues, especially my great rivals.

"I've spent many, many hours with them, and I've lived many moments that I'll remember for the rest of my life. Talking about my team is a little bit more difficult for me, because in the end, my team has been a very important part of my life. They're not just co-workers. They are friends."

The video captured tender moments of the family enjoying quiet, everyday life together, with Nadal's son showing an undeniable resemblance to his father.

Thanking his fans, Rafael added: "And finally, you the fans – I can't thank you enough for what you’ve made me feel. You give me the energy I’ve needed every moment, really.

© Getty Images Rafael Nadal has been dubbed the King of Clay

"Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way I can only end by saying thanks to all and see you soon."

Fans and fellow athletes alike have flooded social media with tributes to the Spanish superstar, honouring his unparalleled achievements.

© Getty Images Rafa Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards gala

Fellow tennis legend and close friend Roger Federer said: "What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!"

Coco Gauff added: "You are amazing! it’s been so incredible to witness your greatness and work ethic and be able to learn from it. Wishing you all the best in the next chapter."

© Getty Images Rafael is a 22-time Grand Slam champion

Dubbed the King of Clay, the tennis star won the French Open singles title a record 14 times. He is also a four-time US Open champion and won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice.

In his career, Rafael won Olympic singles and doubles gold and helped Spain to five Davis Cup titles, most recently in 2019.