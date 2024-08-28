Matteo Berrettini smoulders in striking new campaign amid US Open appearance

Renowned for his explosive forehand and powerful serve, Matteo Berrettini has temporarily swapped his on-court triumphs for the spotlight of a striking new campaign.

The Italian tennis sensation, currently competing in this year's US Open, is one of the celebrated faces joining David Beckham in Hugo Boss' highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2024 collection campaign.

© Mikael Jansson Matteo Berrettini appears in the new Hugo Boss campaign

This all-star ensemble, featuring a blend of rising stars and iconic legends, brings a fresh and exciting new chapter to the BOSS story. Alongside Matteo, Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy and South Korean actor Lee Jong-Suk stand tall, while Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and fashion icon Naomi Campbell add timeless elegance to the campaign.

Tailoring was big news on the AW24 runways, with Ralph Lauren showcasing matchy-matchy shirts and ties in taupe tones, while Lacoste's suiting had a 70s spin in rich oxblood and soft blue. Preppy notes have taken off this year, with shirts, ties and loafers taking centre stage.

Earlier this week, Matteo sailed through to the second round of the US Open after his victory against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-3.

© BOSS David Beckham has been annoucned as the brand's new face

He will take on Taylor Fritz on Thursday, and speaking ahead of the game, the 28-year-old player said: "Every time we played was tough match. And of course, he loves to play here, his tournament in a way—here and Indian Wells. Hell of [a lot of] support, really strong player.

"It's going to be a tough match, but that's why I'm training. Why I'm working really hard this season to come back at this level."Matteo began playing tennis at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks of the junior circuit.

© BOSS A supermodel moment from the great Naomi Campbell

He turned professional in 2015 and gradually established himself on the ATP Tour. His breakthrough came in 2019 when he reached the semifinals of the US Open, making him the first Italian man to do so since 1977.

That year, he also won two ATP titles and qualified for the ATP Finals, ending the season ranked inside the world's top 10. Matteo has been one of the faces for Hugo Boss since 2022.



© Mike Hewitt Matteo Berrettini is hoping for success at the US Open

Of his style, the sports star recently told Esquire: "I say it all the time, I'm just a kid that loves to play tennis, and then so many good things have happened and I'm so grateful for that.

"But a few years before, I started to get more of an interest in fashion, in the way that I wanted to have a sense of style. Then I went through a certain moment where I was wearing skinny jeans, leather jackets, pretty tight T-shirts… But now I'm into baggy looks. I'm evolving, but I don't follow just the fashion rules. I just like to feel comfortable in my clothes."

His tennis style icons? "I grew up watching Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal], and they were the guys that you had to watch," he added. "Everything they were doing reflected their personality. For example, the look Rafa was playing at the beginning was a sleeveless [top] and long shorts.

"It was like a bull got on the court, and his energy was all over the place. You could feel that this look fits him. If you put that look on anybody [else] on tour, that would have been a disaster."

He continued: "Or that year when Roger was stepping on court in Wimbledon in like a [military-style suit] jacket, basically a full white tuxedo. He was the only one that could do that, and he pulled it off.

"So I think looking at them, they made me understand that it's really important that you feel comfortable in your clothes and in your style when you're off and on court, because at the end of the day, you have to perform in it."

