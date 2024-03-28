Is Alec Baldwin headed to reality TV with Hilaria and their 7 kids? RHOBH's Kyle Richards weighs in

Are Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin along with their band of seven Baldwinitos headed for reality television? There's a certain reality star that sure hopes so!

Kyle Richards, an original cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has had her fair share of co-stars in the last almost 15 years that the show has been on the air, and now she wants Hilaria (born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas in Boston) to be another.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, the Bravo mainstay revealed the mom-of-seven would be her "dream cast mate."

WATCH: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's $22.5m home for 7 kids is absolutely immaculate

"She lives in New York, but maybe she would move," Kyle joked, after which Kelly quipped: "Everybody's transitional."

Despite the geographical impediments, rumors have previously swirled that Alec and Hilaria are in fact looking to have a reality television show of their own to document the ins and outs of their life as a family of nine.

Kelly confirmed it herself, telling Kyle that Alec said during his time on her podcast that "they are looking" for an opportunity to welcome cameras into their home.

© Instagram The couple's children range from ten to one in age

At the time, he explained to her: "I'm desperate to try to work from New York," and that a reality show would allow his family to "stay home and just work from home."

MORE: Alec Baldwin, 65, charged for second time with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting, faces 18 months in prison

MORE: Hilaria Baldwin baby number 8 – everything she's said about having another child with Alec Baldwin

Kyle mentioned that she too has had the conversation with him, though years ago, sharing: "I told him. I saw him in New York. I don't know, it was a couple years back and I said something about it then," but that she told him "the door's open."

© Getty

Alec and Hilaria met back in 2011 at Pure Food & Wine, an organic restaurant in New York City's Irving Place.

MORE: Hilaria Baldwin poses with husband Alec and their seven kids for their annual family portrait

© Getty

The two tied the knot in 2012 some months after the actor proposed, and have since welcomed seven children, Carmen Gabriela, ten, Rafael Thomas, eight, Leonardo Ángel, seven, Romeo Alejandro, five, Eduardo "Edu" Pao, three, María Lucía, three, and Ilaria Catalina, one.

Alec is also a dad to daughter Ireland, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Bassinger, and a grandfather to her daughter Holland, who was born in May of last year.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.