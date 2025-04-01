Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son Travis shares message from the heart in latest update

It's an extra special week for Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

On Tuesday, the longtime couple stepped out for the premiere of The Bondsman, and their son Travis, who worked as a composer on the comedy series, came along.

Following their night out, Travis, who is also a member of the heavy metal band Black Anvil, took to Instagram to celebrate his latest project.

© Instagram Kevin shared a photo of the three before heading out

The musician shared a round of photos of his week, featuring friends, crew members, as well as his parents, and wrote in his caption: "I'm not usually one to dump but this last week was really special."

"Thanks so much to my PNW family, my brothers new and old in Sixes and everyone from The Bondsman crew. I need to take more pictures in life…" he added.

Kevin also took to Instagram to share photos of the family's night out, two pics of the three posing in what appears to be their New York City apartment before heading out.

© Getty The couple is based between New York City and Connecticut

For the event, Kyra stunned in a green ensemble featuring a matching blazer, shirt, pants and a tie, while her husband and son coordinated in jeans paired with black tops.

"On our way to #TheBondsman premiere!" he wrote, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "So excited to watch!!" one gushed, as others followed suit with: "Gorgeous green outfit!!" and: "Damn good looking family right there!" as well as: "Love Kyra's suit," plus another one of his followers also commented: "Groovy group."

© Getty Images Travis worked on the series' music

The Footloose actor and the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress have been married since 1988, one year after they met when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987. They are typically based between their New York City apartment and Connecticut farm, where they raised their two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33. See a video of their love story below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon's love story

Kyra, Kevin and their kids have all collaborated with each other on both music and film projects in the past. Travis previously worked on the music for his parents' film Space Oddity, which Kyra directed and Kevin starred in, and when HELLO! attended the premiere in 2022, Kevin opened up about getting to work with his family.

© Getty Images The Bacon-Sedgwick family, plus Travis' girlfriend Angelina Sambrotto

"We've collaborated on amazing stuff because I'm a musician too," he told HELLO! about his son, adding: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities," as he recalled how he has also previously directed his daughter Sosie.

"We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process," he noted. Plus, Kyra herself shared: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," and maintained: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."