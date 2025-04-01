Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son Travis shares message from the heart in latest update
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Travis Bacon attend Prime Video's "The Bondsman" New York Premiere at Village East Cinema on March 31, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

The couple was joined by their son for the premiere of The Bondsman in New York City

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
33 minutes ago
It's an extra special week for Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

On Tuesday, the longtime couple stepped out for the premiere of The Bondsman, and their son Travis, who worked as a composer on the comedy series, came along.

Following their night out, Travis, who is also a member of the heavy metal band Black Anvil, took to Instagram to celebrate his latest project.

Photo shared by Kevin Bacon on Instagram featuring his wife Kyra Sedgwick and son Travis Bacon prior to attending the premiere of his new show The Bondsman on March 31, 2025© Instagram
Kevin shared a photo of the three before heading out

The musician shared a round of photos of his week, featuring friends, crew members, as well as his parents, and wrote in his caption: "I'm not usually one to dump but this last week was really special."

"Thanks so much to my PNW family, my brothers new and old in Sixes and everyone from The Bondsman crew. I need to take more pictures in life…" he added.

Kevin also took to Instagram to share photos of the family's night out, two pics of the three posing in what appears to be their New York City apartment before heading out.

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick at Prime Video's "The Bondsman" Premiere held at Village East by Angelika theater on March 31, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty
The couple is based between New York City and Connecticut

For the event, Kyra stunned in a green ensemble featuring a matching blazer, shirt, pants and a tie, while her husband and son coordinated in jeans paired with black tops.

"On our way to #TheBondsman premiere!" he wrote, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "So excited to watch!!" one gushed, as others followed suit with: "Gorgeous green outfit!!" and: "Damn good looking family right there!" as well as: "Love Kyra's suit," plus another one of his followers also commented: "Groovy group."

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Travis Bacon attend Prime Video's "The Bondsman" New York Premiere at Village East Cinema on March 31, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
Travis worked on the series' music

The Footloose actor and the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress have been married since 1988, one year after they met when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987. They are typically based between their New York City apartment and Connecticut farm, where they raised their two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33. See a video of their love story below.

Kyra, Kevin and their kids have all collaborated with each other on both music and film projects in the past. Travis previously worked on the music for his parents' film Space Oddity, which Kyra directed and Kevin starred in, and when HELLO! attended the premiere in 2022, Kevin opened up about getting to work with his family. 

kevin bacon and family red carpet appearance© Getty Images
The Bacon-Sedgwick family, plus Travis' girlfriend Angelina Sambrotto

"We've collaborated on amazing stuff because I'm a musician too," he told HELLO! about his son, adding: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities," as he recalled how he has also previously directed his daughter Sosie.

"We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process," he noted. Plus, Kyra herself shared: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," and maintained: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

