Jodie Foster's scientist son Kit makes unexpected red carpet appearance

Jodie Foster turned heads at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica over the weekend as she made a rare and heartwarming red carpet appearance with her youngest son Kit.

The Oscar-winning actress, 62, looked effortlessly elegant in an all-white sleeveless collared wrap dress, her signature short brown bob styled to perfection.

By her side, 23-year-old Kit exuded quiet charm in a classic dark blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt and polka dot bowtie. Adding his signature touch, he wore his usual glasses as he smiled proudly next to his mum.

© Getty Images Kit Bernard Foster, Jodie Foster arrive at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

The duo’s appearance marked a special moment for fans who rarely catch a glimpse of Jodie’s two sons. Kit and his older brother Charlie, 26, have largely been kept out of the limelight, a deliberate choice made by Jodie and her former partner, producer Cydney Bernard, with whom she shares both boys.

Jodie and Cydney parted ways in 2008, and the actress later married photographer Alexandra Hedison.

© FilmMagic Jodie's son Kit is rarely seen at events

Why Jodie keeps her sons out of the spotlight

Speaking to The Guardian in 2018, Jodie explained why privacy was so important when it came to her sons' upbringing.

"I know the perils of having a parent involved in your art form are too great," she said. "My older son is getting more interested in acting now, and I’m glad he discovered it late. My younger son is really shy and I can promise you he will never be an actor."

© Anadolu via Getty Images Kit exuded quiet charm in a classic dark blue suit

While Kit might prefer to stay out of the spotlight, Charlie has shown growing interest in the acting world and recently joined his famous mum at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Jodie was nominated for her role in the chilling fourth season of True Detective: Night Country.

That very same performance has earned Jodie a string of accolades this awards season, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award. At the Golden Globes, where she won best female actor in a limited or anthology series, she used her moment in the spotlight to pay tribute to her two sons.

"I just want to thank my family. Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who's starting his career, hopefully you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work," she said emotionally from the stage. "So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jodie with her son Charlie

It’s clear that for Jodie, her greatest role is off screen — that of a proud and devoted mother. In a candid conversation with People, the Silence of the Lambs star spoke openly about how much she treasures watching her sons begin their own paths.

Recommended video You may also like Jodie Foster makes rare appearance with wife at Golden Globes

"They're at that age where they're starting their careers," she said. "And they're pretty insecure about what's gonna happen. But every time they get a joy, like 'I got an A' or 'I got this job' or 'I got an audition,' my heart just fills up 14 times."

Reflecting on her own journey, she added, "I have this memory of a beautiful career that's built on doing meaningful work, and I know that's the recipe for happiness. So I'm just thrilled for them, for the future."