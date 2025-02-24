Jodie Foster's lookalike son Charlie makes rare appearance at star-studded awards

Jodie Foster had a very special date for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards—her eldest lookalike son, Charlie.

The 26-year-old made a rare public appearance alongside his Oscar-winning mother as she celebrated yet another major milestone in her illustrious career.

Stepping out for one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, Jodie, 62, was all smiles as she arrived at the glittering ceremony in Los Angeles, where she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for True Detective: Night Country.

Recommended video You may also like Jodie Foster heckled by Sofia Vergara at The Golden Globes

While she has been dazzling on the awards circuit this season, what made the evening particularly meaningful was having Charlie by her side.

The mother and son duo made for a picture-perfect pair, with Jodie radiating effortless sophistication in a tailored suit and Charlie looking equally sharp in classic evening attire. It was a rare public sighting for the young actor, whom Jodie shares with her ex-wife, film producer Cydney Bernard.

© WireImage Jodie with her lookalike son Charlie

Though she has always kept her personal life out of the spotlight, this proud mom couldn’t hide her joy at sharing such a special evening with her son.

Charlie, who is reportedly following in his mother’s footsteps and embarking on his own acting career, has largely remained out of the public eye.

© WireImage (L-R) Charlie Foster and Jodie Foster attend the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

However, Jodie has recently opened up about her boys—Charlie and his younger brother Kit, 23—who are both now navigating the early stages of their careers.

At the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, where she took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress, Jodie gave a rare personal insight into her role as a mother.

© WireImage Charlie rarely is seen in public appearances

"I just want to thank my family. Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who’s starting his career, hopefully, you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work," she said during her emotional acceptance speech. "So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you."

It was a touching moment that underscored Jodie’s deep pride in her children and her desire for them to find fulfillment in their own paths. Speaking to People she shared how watching them take their first steps into adulthood has been both exciting and emotional.

"They’re at that age where they’re starting their careers right now—and they’re pretty insecure about what’s gonna happen,” she admitted. “But every time they get a joy, like ‘I got an A’ or ‘I got this job’ or ‘I got an audition,’ my heart just fills up 14 times because I have this memory of a beautiful career that’s built on doing meaningful work, and I know that’s the recipe for happiness. So I’m just thrilled for them, for the future."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jodie shares Charlie with her ex-wife, film producer Cydney Bernard

Jodie herself has had an extraordinary year. Her performance in True Detective: Night Country has already earned her two major wins this season, cementing her as a frontrunner as awards season reaches its peak. At the SAG Awards, she was up against a stellar lineup of talent, including Kathy Bates (The Great Lillian Hall), Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge), Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer), and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin).

Having already picked up an Emmy for the role in 2024, Jodie’s powerful portrayal of the complex and compelling Detective Liz Danvers has been lauded by critics and audiences alike.