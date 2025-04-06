Robert Downey Jr.'s rarely-seen son Indio, 31, is his double in 60th birthday tribute to famous dad

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Robert Downey Jr. and his family.

Over the weekend, on April 4, the Iron Man star rang in his milestone 60th trip around the sun, and his eldest son Indio shared a heartwarming tribute in his honor.

In addition to Indio, 31, who the Oppenheimer actor shares with ex-wife Deborah Falconer, he also shares son Exton, 13, and daughter Avri, ten, with his wife Susan Downey, who he married in 2005.

In honor of his dad's special day, Indio, who is a singer, took to Instagram and first shared a photo of the two — who are identical to each other — at Netflix's Sr. AFI Fest Premiere back in 2022.

Next he shared an even more heartwarming photo, a throwback from a photoshoot in which Indio, still a toddler, is planting a kiss on his dad's cheek, and Robert is wearing a white t-shirt that reads "Brat."

"It's the big 6-0 for the legend @robertdowneyjr!" Indio wrote in his caption, adding: "Happy birthday dad. You're the best."

© Getty Robert, Indio and Susan in 2022

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Soooo sweet," as others followed suit with: "Nice pictures. Age is just a number, tell your dad to never change. Happy birthday to him," and: "Aww!! Happy Birthday to Mr. RDJ. Hope he has a wonderful day!!" as well as: "Happy Birthday your superhero."

Plus, Deborah herself, who split from the Oscar winner in 2004 after 12 years of marriage, also appeared to comment, writing: "Our boy. Happy Birthday Papa!!!"

© WireImage The actor and the singer in 2007

Though Indio was raised largely out of the spotlight, he has in recent years pursued a musical career, starting off with his debut single in 2022, "Headspace." In January 2024, he released his debut EP, Cigarettes in Bed, which features five songs.

© WireImage The Downeys in 2002

In 2023, ahead of the EP's debut, he spoke to People about how his dad, who got him his first guitar when he was 12, always encouraged his passion for music. See a video of the Oscar winner's youngest kids below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Robert Downey Jr.'s kids Avri and Exton shave his head

"My dad actually really inspired me to play music when I was young," he said at the time, noting: "He sings, and he has an album as well that I listen to a lot." Robert has sung on several soundtracks for his films, including Chaplin, and in 2004, while promoting Tropic Thunder, he released his own album, titled The Futurist.

"I was very fortunate to grow up in an artistic family, which allowed me to develop my creativity and my talents," Indio added.