Goldie Hawn looks ageless as she rocks skinny jeans in latest photos

Goldie Hawn has had a stellar start to the year, with her viral Oscars moment reminding us why she is so beloved in Hollywood.

The mother of three is on to her next adventure with an appearance on Celebrity IOU alongside the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Goldie looked ageless in a pair of blue skinny jeans as she stood in a demolished kitchen that was ready to be remodelled for the show.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn joins Drew and Jonathan Scott on Celebrity IOU

She added a black tank top and brown work boots, opting to wear her blonde hair swept loosely back.

She held a hammer and sported a wide grin in classic Goldie fashion as the show's hosts towered over her, tools in hand.

"Tonight's episode is all about gratitude," Goldie wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the three stars. "After 40 years of love and support, it's my turn to help create a beautiful space for someone who means the world to me. So grateful to @propertybrothers for making it happen! #CelebIOU @hgtv."

© Dennys Ilic Goldie joined Drew and Jonathan Scott for Celebrity IOU

On the hit series, the 79-year-old transformed the kitchen of one of her closest and oldest friends, Celie, who supported her through her divorce from Bill Hudson.

"The thing is that I've built my houses, I've decorated my houses—and then I get to do this for Celia, who is the angel of my life," she explained on the show.

Goldie rocked the skinny jeans like a seasoned fashionista, and has shared in the past how important it is for her to keep moving as she approaches her twilight years.

© Getty Images Goldie stays fit by walking consistently

"Physical exercise can help boost our mood, concentration, and also help us achieve a positive outlook on life," she explained via Instagram in 2022.

"The great news is that exercise doesn't have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good. Studies show low or moderate intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior and thinking patterns."

She shared that her favorite way to keep fit is to walk, as "walking is the most important thing you can possibly do."

© Getty Images Andrew praised the actress for bringing joy to his late mother

Goldie's latest foray into television comes just weeks after her surprise appearance at the Oscars, where she presented an award alongside Andrew Garfield.

Their sweet interaction went viral after the Spiderman actor told Goldie how meaningful her work was to his late mother, who passed away in 2019 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Since then, fans have been praising the veteran actress and begging her to return to the big screen after an almost five-year hiatus.

© FilmMagic Oliver gushed about his mother's legacy following her Oscars moment

Her own son, Oliver Hudson, shared how it felt to see his mom on stage again on his podcast, Sibling Revelry.

"She was a pioneer, let's say, fighting for her creativity, fighting for her ideas, not taking [expletive] and paving the way for a lot of young women to become what they've become," he said on the show. "So it was emotional for me to watch her on stage looking incredible."

He added: "I want to see her on screen. This is where she thrives. This is where she belongs. There's nobody like her. I don't think anyone ever will come along like her."