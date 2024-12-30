The one reason why Dolly Parton said goodbye to dieting

Dolly Parton's name is synonymous with her eye-catching outfits, big hair, incredible voice, and toned figure.

The country star has always maintained a svelte figure ever since she broke onto the scene in the late 1960s; however, she revealed that during the holiday season, she says goodbye to dieting altogether.

Dolly opened up about her family's Christmas traditions in an interview with Closer magazine, starting with the delicious food.

"We all start eating around Thanksgiving, and we eat until the first of January, and that's when we all go on our diets. You know how that goes?" she told the publication.

"Well, I'm not going to even think about dieting now. I'm just going to eat everything I want to."

She continued: "You stretch your clothes out! But you're ready for a diet after the first of the year."

© Getty The legendary singer revealed that she forgets all about dieting during the holiday season

As for what's on the menu? "We have turkey and ham, black-eyed peas and cornbread dressing, and then we have lots of mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and that sort of thing," Dolly said.

The 78-year-old also revealed how she gets back into shape after the holiday period ends. "I do a little bit of yoga. I don't do much running, I'm not trying to give myself black eyes!" she quipped.

"So I just try to do stretches and little floor exercises. But I'm not big on that."

© Getty Dolly keeps her exercising to a minimum with yoga and floor workouts

As for her other Christmas traditions, Dolly explained how she likes to dress up for her extended family. "I go all-out for Christmas. My family call me Granny Claus, Dolly Claus, or Gigi Claus, it just depends on the different generations," she said.

"I've been doing that since I had my younger brothers and sisters. They've now got children and now their children have children, so I've just been at it for years. Christmas is a big thing for us."

She continued explaining how the family gather around yearly to sing traditional Christmas carols like "O Holy Night".

© Getty The icon dresses up as Mrs Claus for her family during the holidays

"We really are big on having lots of great things for all the holidays."

Although the icon never had children with her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, the pair are content in their love for each other and enjoy spending time with their extended family over the holidays.

Dolly made a rare comment about her longtime love on Bunnie XO's podcast, Dumb Blonde, explaining why her husband never accompanies her to red-carpet events.

© Instagram Dolly and Carl have been married for 58 years

"He was a homebody, and that worked well for us," she said. "He was in asphalt paving...He's Cancer, and I'm Capricorn, and those are compatible signs." The "Jolene" singer continued to explain that Carl's last straw was when he was her date to the 1967 BMI Awards.

According to Dolly, he said: "Look, I want you to do anything you want to do, but never ask me to go to another one of things again."

"And he never did," she finished. "He's just special to me, and I just love him like he is."