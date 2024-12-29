Heidi Klum turned heads this festive season after she posted a sizzling snap in a red bikini while on vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel posted a video of herself on the balcony of her Aspen rental, showcasing her toned abs and legs in the outfit before throwing a snowball at the camera with a smile.

Her long blonde hair cascaded down her back in soft, messy waves as she looked at the snowy view.

WATCH: Heidi Klum sizzles in festive bikini on Aspen getaway with husband Tom Kaulitz

"Do you have a tradition on New Year's Eve? For me…it's red lace…Good Luck," the 51-year-old wrote in the caption.

Despite her incredibly toned figure, Heidi has revealed in the past that her exercise regime is much more laid-back than people would think.

"I don't really exercise that much," she told Buro 24/7. "I don't think you have to do a lot, but if you do a little bit [regularly], I think that's important."

© Instagram Heidi spent time in Aspen over Christmas

Having a friend to exercise with also helps motivate Heidi to complete her workouts.

"My best advice," she told Glamour, "is to workout with a buddy. They keep you motivated and get you out of bed."

As for her diet, she doesn't hold herself back from enjoying food, as she told Buro 24/7. "I eat quite a lot. I just eat the right things…Every day, we cook something different."

© Kristy Sparow The supermodel revealed that she doesn't have a strict workout regime

The mother of four has been relaxing for the festive season in Aspen, Colorado, at the Buttermilk Ski Resort with her husband and children.

Heidi was joined by Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, at the popular skiing hotspot, and snapped a sweet family photo of her brood on Christmas Day.

Tom's brother, Tokio Hotel bandmate Bill, and Leni's boyfriend, Aris Rechevsky, also joined the family for the holidays.

© Instagram Heidi was joined by her family in Aspen for the festive season

The Klum-Kaulitz's were decked out in matching red pyjamas with monogrammed Santa hats to complete the look. Heidi appears to be having fun on the family trip, sharing a photoshoot in front of the fireplace; she sported a black lace catsuit with a minidress over the top and oversized furry black boots in the picture.

The AGT judge also made time to support her friend Kate Hudson at her Christmas concert at Bad Harriet in Aspen, donning the same black outfit for the event, which saw the Fool's Gold actress singing tracks from her debut album Glorious.

"CONGRATULATIONS @katehudson…You really are AMAZING !!!! Thank you for a wonderful intimate night," the model wrote on Instagram, alongside videos of Kate's performance.

© Instagram Heidi supported her friend Kate Hudson at her Aspen concert

Heidi also went skiing with her family, swapping snowsuits with her eldest daughter, Leni, before hitting the slopes. "I get so excited when I see my daughters re-wearing my clothes," she told People in November.

"My eldest daughter, she also is a model, and she goes to events, and when she wears my clothes, I'm not just proud, but we can upcycle."

"'I'm passing clothes down to my kids," she continued. "I think it's so important also to keep wearing your things. I think in the past, we'd wear something once, and then we'd never wear it again, and it's so wrong to do."