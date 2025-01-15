Meet Zac Efron's younger brother Dylan who could be his twin

Zac Efron stole our hearts when he burst onto the scene in High School Musical, thus beginning a long and storied career in the spotlight.

Not only is Zac fitness-obsessed and wildly talented, but he's also a loving sibling to his younger brothers Dylan and Henry and his younger sister Olivia.

With the latest season of The Traitors airing on Peacock, all eyes have turned to Dylan, 32, as fans grow curious about the avid outdoorsman. The pair could be twins if it weren't for their four-year age gap, with their matching bright blue eyes, brunette hair, and athletic figures.

Join HELLO! as we learn all there is to know about Zac's younger brother.

Recommended video You may also like Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron official trailer

Keeping up with the Efrons

© Getty Images The pair grew up in California, born four years apart

Dylan was born in 1992, four years after Zac was welcomed by their parents, Starla Baskett and David Efron. Despite growing up as the only two children in the family, Dylan revealed they weren't close and often were at odds with each other.

"We were always fighting with each other," he told BroBible. "Since I can remember, we were going at it…wrestling and punching each other; it was always combative."

"I would say that we grew up super combative, just because we're so different and he was so much older. We were just into different things."

It wasn't until years later, when Dylan left college, that the brothers really began to bond. "Once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles," he told the publication.

"He really became that older brother, and that's when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much." Since then, the pair have spent holidays together, lived together, and even co-produced his brother's hit show Down to Earth with Zac Efron alongside the Baywatch star.

He is an avid outdoorsman

© Instagram Dylan has competed in marathons and triathlons over the years

Dylan is not one to sit still, as evidenced by his social media, which boasts over one million combined followers.

He often posts pictures of himself rock climbing, hiking and kayaking as he travels around the world.

He is also extremely fit, entering into marathons and triathlons with incredible results. In fact, just a month after he got into a bike accident and fractured his ribs, vertebrae and tailbone, he went on to race in a half Ironman event.

Living the Hollywood life

© Instagram He served as co-producer on Zac's Netflix show

While the 32-year-old graduated in 2013 from California Polytechnic State University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, he chose to follow in his brother's footsteps and has been working steadily in Hollywood ever since.

He has worked on high-profile projects like American Sniper and Ready Player One as a producer, as well as his own project, Flow State, during the pandemic. "I love producing things," he told Just Jared in 2020. "I was a coordinator on A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper; I also was a producer on Netflix's Down To Earth and Off The Grid."

"Flow State is a dream project, as it combines my love for creating shows and trying crazy new experiences with close friends."

Dylan produced Zac's hit Netflix show for two seasons and even appeared alongside his brother in several episodes as they journeyed around the world to explore sustainable ways of living.

Dylan: Traitor or Faithful?

Dylan joined season three of the hit reality show The Traitors where celebrities like Chrishell Stauss and Lord Ivan Mountbatten battle it out to find the traitor amongst them and win the prize money.

Zac couldn't have been more supportive when asked if he believed in his brother's chances. "I think he's going to win," the 37-year-old told ET. "He is just the best at games. Growing up, he was a first roll [at Yahtzee] kind of dude."

"If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He's that good, so I got high hopes for him." Good luck, Dylan!