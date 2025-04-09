Pierce Brosnan's wife Keeley Shaye looks like the ultimate Bond Girl as the couple mark emotional milestone

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keeley Shaye are celebrating 31 glorious years together as they ushered in their wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of nostalgic photos with the 007 star to commemorate the special day. The first image captured the couple making their red carpet debut together back in April 1995.

Pierce and his wife attended the London premiere of Legends of the Fall, with the photo having been preserved from a newspaper cutting by the American journalist.

Keely was the ultimate Bond girl in a plunging black dress that featured a figure-hugging silhouette with spaghetti straps. The floor-length gown oozed '90s chic, with Keely embracing a minimalist aesthetic. She opted to leave her décolletage bare, instead accessorizing with a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings.

© Getty Images The couple have been married 31 years

The floor-length number was teamed with a black handbag accented with a gold chainmail strap and a pair of simple black pumps. Keely's luscious brunette locks were swept back into an elegant updo while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a rogue stained lip.

Meanwhile, the James Bond actor looked suave in a classic black tuxedo layered over a crisp white shirt. Over the top of the image, the newspaper text read: "Prince, Pitt, Pitt, Prince. Perhaps not. But Brad Pitt was certainly psyched when he met Prince Charles at the London premiere of Legends of the Fall. Afterward, Pitt, who attended with his girlfriend, actress Gwyneth Paltrow (daughter of actress Blythe Danner), said, 'It's history, right? For me, that is, not him'. At the same event, Pierce Brosnan (below), in England filming his debut as the new 007, squired his real-life Bond girl, journalist Keely Shaye-Smith."

The following snap depicted the young couple posing together for another sweet photograph. Keely donned a sparkly silver halterneck top while her glossy tresses cascaded down her neck. Pierce looked handsome in a black jacket layered over a simple T-shirt.

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith at the London premiere of GoldenEye

Keely's post included an array of throwback red carpet photos of the couple from the '90s. One image was of the pair at the London premiere of GoldenEye in November 1995. The mother-of-two looked sensational in a strapless red dress that featured a corseted bodice and a flowy skirt. The scene-stealing number was teamed with a matching suede bag and a dazzling beaded necklace that perfectly complemented Keely's pearl earrings.

© WireImage Keely looked stunning in the black lace dress

Towards the end of the carousel, Pierce's wife included a few recent photographs of the pair. One image depicted the couple at the premiere of MobLand in New York City earlier this month. The philanthropist exuded chic in a black lace dress that was cut elegantly just above the knee.

Keely captioned the heartfelt post: "April 26,1995–Our first red carpet appearance in London. Still stepping out 31 years later. Anniversary to the one I love! 4-8-94 was my lucky day."