Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely steals the show in ultra tight dress in star-studded outing

It was a night to remember on Broadway as Hollywood royalty gathered to support George Clooney's stage debut in Good Night, And Good Luck — and all eyes were on one particularly glamorous couple.

Pierce Brosnan, ever the suave leading man, stepped out arm in arm with his wife Keely Shaye Smith for the glitzy New York City premiere, and the pair were the picture of timeless romance.

The former James Bond actor, 71, looked effortlessly handsome in a classic black suit, complete with a white shirt, buttoned waistcoat and navy bowtie.

But it was Keely, 61, who stole the show, revealing a striking new look in a slim-fitting black lace dress that showcased her recent transformation.

With her brunette locks softly swept back and tumbling in waves over her shoulders, Keely’s radiance was unmistakable.

Linking arms with her husband, she smiled for the cameras, her elegant poise lighting up the red carpet outside the Winter Garden Theatre.

The appearance came just days after the couple walked the red carpet at the MobLand premiere, where Keely had also wowed in a sleek black ensemble, proudly supporting Pierce in his latest Paramount+ project.

For Keely, her confidence has always come from within. In a candid interview with Vogue, she once declared, "I never shy away from my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing." And it’s a sentiment her husband has long echoed. "I love my wife’s curves," Pierce said simply, in a moment that resonated with fans around the world.

Their love story spans nearly three decades. The couple met in Mexico in 1994 and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Ireland in 2001. Together they share two sons, Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24, and have built a life grounded in love, family and mutual respect.

Over the years, Keely has been a fierce advocate for self-love and body positivity, never more so than when she hit back at online trolls with a powerful message. Sharing an inspiring quote from Lexy Florentina on social media, she wrote: "Look at your body. Look at those arms that have held people they love. Look at those eyes that have seen oceans and mountains and big green trees. Look at those legs that have carried you through your longest journeys. Look at your feet that have held you up on your hardest days."

"Gratitude for all my body has given and accomplished in 60 years," she captioned the post — a graceful and uplifting reminder of everything our bodies do for us.

Pierce has always been her biggest cheerleader. When the couple were once cruelly targeted by a body-shaming comment online, the actor responded with heartfelt sincerity: "I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children," he wrote. "In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

Their enduring bond has been forged through life’s many joys and sorrows. Pierce was previously married to actress Cassandra Harris, who tragically passed away from ovarian cancer in 1991. He adopted her two children, Charlotte and Christopher, and welcomed a son, Sean, with her in 1983. In 2013, Charlotte sadly died from the same illness that took her mother.

Speaking to Fox News Digital earlier this month, Pierce reflected on their long and loving marriage. "Look, Keely and I — it will be 31 years here soon and it’s all gone by in the blink of an eye and the speed of a flame,” he said. “We like each other and we have wonderful sons and we have a creative life."

He added: "It’s about solving problems — how you solve the problems — and how you can deal with them and the stresses and strains of life. But she still makes my heart sing, and she still makes my world turn."

"She allows me to go out into the world and create what I do as an actor. And that takes a strength and a stamina, and we just enjoy each other’s company," he said.