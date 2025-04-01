Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely showcases incredible weight loss transformation that  will make you double take

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith lit up the red carpet on Monday night as they stepped out hand-in-hand for the glamorous premiere of MobLand in New York City.

The dazzling couple, who have been married for over two decades, looked the picture of elegance and affection as they made their entrance at the star-studded event.

Pierce, 71, known to millions around the world as one of the most iconic James Bonds in film history, looked effortlessly suave in a tailored cobalt blue suit. He paired the striking ensemble with a crisp white shirt and a sleek silver tie, his silver-white hair slicked back in classic Hollywood style.

© WireImage Keely looks amazing!

But while the former GoldenEye star brought his usual charm and polish, it was his radiant wife Keely who turned heads.

The 61-year-old journalist and philanthropist stunned in a black lace mini dress that showed off her incredible figure.

The thigh-grazing frock, featuring elegant three-quarter-length sleeves, highlighted Keely’s toned legs and her recent transformation.

© Getty Images Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan - the perfect couple!

She completed the look with a pair of black peep-toe heels and wore her brunette hair down in soft waves, teased gently into a flattering pompadour that framed her face perfectly.

The red carpet appearance was another reminder of the couple’s enduring love story — a relationship built on admiration, mutual respect and, above all, deep friendship.

The pair tied the knot on August 4, 2001, in a stunning ceremony in Ballintubber Abbey in Ireland. More than two decades later, they remain as devoted as ever.

© Sean Zanni Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith in 2023

Pierce opened up about the secret behind their lasting bond. “We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot,” he told Fox News.

“Watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change... whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it’s the love in the heart.”

That love was clear to see as they posed for photos, laughing and exchanging warm glances, each seemingly more proud of the other than themselves.

The couple share two sons together — Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24 — both of whom have inherited their parents' striking good looks and creative spirits.

© Getty Images Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan attend the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California.

Pierce is also a devoted father to his children from his previous marriage to Australian actress Cassandra Harris.

He adopted Cassandra’s children, Charlotte and Christopher, after their father passed away in 1986, and together, Pierce and Cassandra welcomed their son Sean in 1983. Tragically, Charlotte passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013 at the age of 41, a loss that Pierce has spoken about with great tenderness.

Over the years, fans have continued to be charmed not only by Pierce’s enduring talent but also by his unabashed adoration for his wife. In a 2006 interview with Vogue, Keely confidently declared, “I never shy away from... my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing.” Her husband was quick to offer his support, adding, “I love my wife’s curves. She’s stunning.”