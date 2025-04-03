Pierce Brosnan's son Paris and model girlfriend show off killer physiques in new photos

Pierce Brosnan's son Paris and his girlfriend, Alex Lee-Aillon, could quite well be the next 007 and Bond Girl as they flaunted their fit physiques while enjoying a couple's workout together.

The Wilhelmina model took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet mirror selfie of her and Paris posing next to each other in the gym. The photograph depicted Alex knelt down on her knees while Paris squatted down behind her, flexing his muscles.

© Instagram Paris and his girlfriend at the gym

The brunette beauty showed off her model stature in a pair of navy micro-mini gym shorts adorned with white stripes and a matching white tank top. The sporty look was completed with a pair of white sneakers.

Alex styled her toasted-almond locks into soft waves while opting for a natural complexion with radiant, minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Paris looked like the spitting image of his dad as he donned a simple black T-shirt with a pair of mauve-toned shorts. Pierce's son opted for a pair of black sneakers while accessorizing with a white and burgundy baseball cap. Paris layered a pair of oversized black headphones over his cap.

© Getty Images Alex Lee-Aillon and Paris Brosnan at the Academy Museum

Over the top of the image, Alex penned: "Morphing into a couple of gym bros."

The couple's gym date comes after they stepped out together on Friday evening to attend the Clarins Beauty Icons event at the Academy Museum. Alex oozed chic in a gray co-ord that featured a bandeau crop top and a matching maxi skirt. The semi-sheer set was embellished with intricate silver sequins all over.

Alex's relationship with Paris' parents

It seems Paris' famous parents are in support of his relationship as they appear to have a close relationship with the model. Alex even left a sweet comment under the James Bond star's recent Instagram post.

Pierce posted a photo of himself at the Mobland premiere in Leicester Square, London, on Thursday. He captioned the post: "Mobland ….Leicester Square premier. Night to remember."

Alex flocked to the comments in support, as she penned: "Let's go!."

She added: "First episode was [shocked emoji]."

The model also left a heartfelt comment under Paris' mom's Instagram post from the night. Keeley Shaye Brosnan shared a photo of herself in a stunning black lace dress alongside her husband. She captioned the photo: "About last night… celebrating the premiere of MOBLAND with @piercebrosnanofficial @theofficialsting and the beautiful @sumnermickey."

In the comments section, Alex wrote: "Looking amazing as always! Congratulations!."

© Instagram Alex posed for a photo at the family's stunning beach house

Last week, the budding model shared a stunning photograph of herself posing at the family's luxurious $100 million beach house. Alex looked beautiful in a navy and white polka dot dress as she stood on the wooden balcony that was bathed in the melting sunset.

Paris' girlfriend accessorized her elegant look with a pair of red spectacles as she gazed at the serene view of the sea and towering palm trees. She captioned the post: "My boyfriend loves me."