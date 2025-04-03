Rosamund Pike left 'mortified' by age-gap sex scene with Pierce Brosnan - aged just 22

Actress Rosamund Pike has spoken candidly about filming an intimate scene with actor Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond film Die Another Day.

Rosamund, 46, played Bond girl Miranda Frost in the 2002 high-octane movie alongside Pierce, who portrayed the infamous 007 agent.

During an appearance on David Tennant's podcast, the star shared a glimpse inside one of their steamy scenes, revealing how her use of nipple covers and body tape led to a rather sticky situation.

Recalling the incident, she explained: "I discovered things like nipple covers, and all the taping. We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at this body tape and the nipple covers, and they're covered in hair."

She continued: "And I think, 'Oh my God, I'm waxing Pierce's chest!' I was so mortified! I thought, 'Oh my God, he's so brave, and I'm pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.'"

While Rosamund initially feared the worst, she went on to reveal that the strands of hair were in fact from the fake fur rugs. "It took a couple of takes to realise it was not him. It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed. I literally thought I was waxing the poor man's chest!"

Of the experience as a whole, Rosamund said that filming Die Another Die was like a "magic carpet of an experience," filled with action-packed scenes alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Halle Berry and Madonna.

Rosamund's private life

Away from the spotlight, Rosamund enjoys a quiet life with her partner Robie Uniacke and their two sons Solo and Atom, who were born in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Although the actress tends to keep her private life under wraps, she occasionally shares details about her parenting journey. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mother-of-two shared: "The good news is they are a team. The bad news is they're quite a naughty team."

She also told Glamour in 2014: "You have less time to worry and overanalyse when you're a parent.

"[Either way,] with children, you spend so much time re-experiencing the world as a child experiences it, and that has a nourishing effect on your imagination – in my job, imagination is key."

Rosamund and Robie are raising their brood in Prague, having previously lived in London. Of their new life in Europe, the actress told Vogue: "We feel lucky to be in central Europe, [though] I wish we had other family members here with us. Since Brexit, England feels more remote because even the post [from home] doesn't come as quickly. It's actually quite startling."