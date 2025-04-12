Inside Greek heiress Athina Onassis' net worth: from youngest billionaire to current fortune

Athina Onassis became one of the youngest billionaires in the world when she turned 18. The multi-billion pound fortune initially belonged to her late grandfather, Aristotle Onassis.

Aristotle was a shipping magnate and his vast empire included two Greek islands, priceless artworks and property and investments all over the world. His estate transferred to his daughter Christina following his death in 1975. Christina held the money until her death from a pulmonary oedema in 1988, leaving Athina, who was three years old at the time, as the heir to the fortune.

© WireImage Athina inherited much of her wealth from her grandfather, Aristotle

Current net worth

While Athina was worth £2 billion when she inherited her grandfather's fortunes, the money has since dwindled and it's believed now that Athina is worth less than £1 billion.

Greek Reporter estimates that the heiress has property worth £229 million, and £152 million in spending cash. Meanwhile, her stocks and bonds are also believed to be around £152 million, the same as some of her other assets, including all of her horses and equestrian properties.

© GC Images Athina's net worth is now believed to be less than £1 billion

Athina could have had more money as her grandfather intended for her to become the head of his foundation, the Onassis Foundation, a public benefit foundation. However, when she turned 21, she was rejected due to having grown up outside of Greece.

Her net worth took a hit in 2017 following her divorce from Álvaro de Miranda Neto. The split was acrimonious and Álvaro challenged the couple's prenuptial arrangements. It's believed that the former equestrian got $10 million following the proceedings.

Properties

The 40-year-old has had several exotic homes during her life and during her marital years, she lived in a mansion in Wellington, Florida. The home featured a 20-stall barn, a riding ring and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. She sold the property in 2017 for nearly £10 million.

© Stuart Clarke/Shutterstock Athina used to own the Greek island of Skorpios

She currently lives in Valkenswaard, a small town in the Netherlands, with her home featuring its own private stables, a nod to her love for equestrian. Reports suggest she chose the town due to the residents' love of horses.

The competitive show jumper inherited the Greek island of Skorpios from her family and it holds a special significance, being where her grandfather, uncle and mother are all buried. However, Athina has since sold the island to trusts controlled by Russian heiress Ekaterina Rybolovleva.