Harrison Ford's mega $83 million property portfolio revealed

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart have built up an incredible property portfolio over the years as they seek to balance the hustle and bustle of Hollywood with a quieter, more secluded lifestyle in Wyoming.

Harrison has a combined net worth of $300 million, thanks to his prolific career with roles in Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner and The Devil's Own Witness, to name a few. ​​

Calista brings a net worth of $30 million to the table following her starring role in Ally McBeal, as well as a handful of TV parts she received after stepping back from the spotlight to raise her son, Liam.

The pair have secured a slew of stunning properties during their time together, including their 800-acre ranch in Wyoming, and their Brentwood estate in California, which they frequent when filming or attending industry events.

Escaping the spotlight

© Getty Harrison and Calista spend most of their time on the Wyoming ranch

The 82-year-old bought their Wyoming home in the 1980s when he was still married to his second wife, Melissa Mathison, with whom he shares kids Malcolm, 36, and Georgia, 34.

The property is located in Jackson Hole in the Teton Mountains, and the house was designed by the actor himself. While its total worth is unknown, comparable properties in the area go for anywhere between $70 million and $250 million.

"I think we all get something set in our heads early on. And the first time I saw Jackson Hole, I said, 'This is the place that's been in my mind all the time'," he told biographer Garry Jenkins, as per The Land Report.

© Getty Images He bought the 800-acre estate in the '80s

The hideaway provides privacy for his family thanks to its remote location and shelter of trees surrounding the house. Located along Snake River, Harrison sold off part of the land in 1985 for conservation purposes.

He shared with Parade that being out in Wyoming allows him to fully be himself, without the pressures of fame.

"I'm old news. I've been [in Hollywood] for 35 years," he said. "When I'm up in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking…if my chores are done and there's nothing more pressing and the weather's good, I'll go flying – I love to fly up there – or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike."

California cool

© Getty Images The pair own a home in Brentwood, California

Harrison and Calista secured their Brentwood home in 2011 for $13 million after parting ways with their $8.25 million estate in the same area, which the Shrinking star bought in 1983 for $1 million.

This home featured six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 7,164 square feet of space. He sold the property to former Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, who in turn sold it to Miranda Kerr's husband and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2016.

New York minute

© Getty Images The 82-year-old sold their NYC apartment in 2012

The father of five visited his wife in New York City recently amid her off-Broadway run in Curse of the Starving Class.

While they do not own a home in the city, the couple previously boasted a penthouse apartment in New York, until it sold for $16 million in 2012.

Prior to that, Harrison owned a four-bed, four-and-a-half bathroom penthouse apartment in NYC clocking in at 5,500 square feet with a private roof terrace.

He sold the luxurious abode in 2002 for $5.3 million, right after meeting his wife for the first time at the Golden Globe Awards.