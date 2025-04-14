Rory McIlroy breaks down in tears with wife Erica Stoll in emotional moment after turbulent year of divorce drama

Rory McIlroy was moved to tears as he embraced his wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy in an emotional moment that captured the hearts of golf fans around the world.

The 35-year-old finally claimed the Green Jacket at Augusta National, completing the coveted career Grand Slam after more than a decade of near misses and heartbreak.

His long-awaited victory at the 2025 Masters came in dramatic fashion as he defeated Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose in a tense playoff.

When his winning birdie putt dropped into the cup, Rory dropped to his knees, his head in his hands, overcome with emotion as the reality of his triumph set in.

After sharing a heartfelt embrace with his caddie and longtime friend Harry Diamond, Rory made a beeline for Erica and Poppy, who were waiting just off the green.

Erica looked radiant in a white dress and wide-brimmed hat as she pulled her husband into her arms. Rory then knelt down to hug Poppy, who looked wide-eyed amid the excitement, before lifting her into his arms as the crowd roared in celebration.

Highs and lows

The victory marked not only a career milestone but also a poignant personal chapter for Rory, who had endured a year of emotional highs and lows.

Nearly a year ago, he shocked fans by filing for divorce from Erica, his wife of seven years, just before the PGA Championship. But just a month later, he called off the split, and the couple quietly reconciled.

Throughout Masters week, the couple appeared united and happy, with Erica playing a visible and supportive role. She even served as Rory's caddie during the Par-3 contest, joined by little Poppy, who delighted fans when she took a playful putt on the ninth hole.

Speaking earlier in the week, Rory gave a sweet insight into their family life, revealing that his pre-round routine included watching the animated film Zootopia with Poppy. "I watched a little bit of Premier League football this morning, and then I actually watched Zootopia with Poppy," he shared. "It's a very, very good movie if anyone's interested."

Rory also admitted that Erica had encouraged him to give the hit series Bridgerton a go, and he found himself enjoying a few episodes. The relaxed atmosphere at home seemed to reflect in Rory's calm and focused performance on the course.

Family first

The family's presence has been a constant throughout Rory's recent successes. Erica and Poppy were also by his side when he won the Players Championship in March. After holing the winning putt, Rory made a beeline for his family, lifting Poppy into his arms as Erica congratulated him with a kiss.

"Yeah, look, it definitely makes the lows a little easier to take," he said at the time. "The highs are going to be high anyway, but it's amazing. I think especially after the Players, it was the first time she really understood what I do, which was cool. Also a little scary at the same time."

The McIlroy family were also there to witness his triumph in Dubai at the DP World Championship in November, where he secured a sixth Race to Dubai title. Reflecting on the experience of sharing his career with Poppy, Rory added, "The day after the Players, she went into school and some kids said something to her, and she came home and asked, 'Daddy, are you famous?' I said, 'It depends who you talk to.'"

The sense of family was unmistakable at Augusta, particularly during the Par-3 contest, where Poppy once again stole the spotlight with a confident putt that had fans cheering. Erica, too, was by Rory's side every step of the way, a vision of grace and support as they navigated the tournament together.

Behind the scenes, the couple's journey back to one another reportedly began with a series of private meetings at their Florida home. Initially centered on co-parenting, the discussions eventually led to a reconciliation. On June 11, Rory's attorney filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal of the divorce petition.

Rory addressed the speculation about his personal life ahead of last year's US Open. "There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool's game," he said. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

That new beginning was clear for all to see as Rory celebrated his Masters win with his wife and daughter. The victory was more than just a career milestone. It was a deeply personal triumph for a man who has fought hard on and off the course.

As Rory stood on the 18th green, the Green Jacket finally his, he looked every bit the champion and the family man. "To finally get this done, and to do it with Erica and Poppy here, it means the world," he told the crowd. "This moment will stay with me forever."