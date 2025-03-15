Inside Jamie George's family life – from intimate wedding with private wife to adorable daughter

Jamie George has been helping to steer the England team through this year's Six Nations tournament, with the country just one point behind France in the standings.

While the vice-captain is close with his teammates, when the match is over, he heads home to spend time with his beloved wife, Katie, whom he has been married to for four years. Katie is very private, keeping her social media profiles on private, but it's known that the brunette beauty works as a project manager consultant at KS TWO Consulting Ltd.

Due to the private nature of their relationship, it's unclear how the couple first crossed paths, but it's known that the duo met in 2014. At the time of their 2020 wedding, it was reported that the happy couple had been an item for six years.

Jamie and Katie's wedding was incredibly intimate, with only 15 guests attending their nuptials. Jamie's teammate, Elliot Daly, served as the rugby star's best man.

© Visionhaus/Getty Images Jamie will be taking on Wales in the final Six Nations match

The sports star surprised his love with the wedding, arranging it at short notice after the COVID-19 restrictions shut down the United Rugby Championship, where Jamie was due to be playing.

Speaking to MailOnline about the wedding, he explained: "We tried to make the most of the relegation by having a Christmas wedding, which you can't usually do as rugby players, then we had to restrict it to 15 people. But it was still really special.

Jamie and Katie wed in 2020 View post on Instagram

"I had a drink with the England boys too at the Lensbury, so I turned that into my stag, selfishly."

Speaking about going through lockdown as a couple, Jamie explained to Rugby World: "My partner, Katie, is working from home, so Monday to Friday, nine 'til five, I'm trying to occupy myself.

© The RFU Collection via Getty Ima Katie always supports Jamie at his matches

"I'm finding jobs to do around the house, things I've put off. We also have a dog, Otto, so it's been great to take him out."

Jamie and Katie became parents for the first time in 2024, with the pair welcoming a daughter, Lydia. Sadly, the star's mother died from cancer shortly before Katie gave birth.

© Instagram Katie often keeps out of the spotlight

Due to his rugby commitments, Jamie missed the birth of his daughter, with his dad, Ian, telling the Telegraph: "So he missed the birth, but everything was fine. We speak a lot, but I don't know where he found the strength to cope with everything that was going on in that period."

To mark his 100th cap for England, Jamie brought his daughter out onto the field with him. In an emotional post on Instagram, he wrote: "Never in a million years did I ever think this day would come. The whole week has been so overwhelming, but thank you to all of you who made it so special with your messages and love.

© Getty Images The star is a proud dad to daughter Lydia

"To be able to walk out today with Lydia was something that I will treasure forever. To have my family and friends in the stands is also something that means so much to me. It's always been about trying to make them proud."

He concluded: "I love playing for England. I love representing this amazing country. Here's to the next 100…"