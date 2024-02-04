Meet the glamorous WAGs cheering on England at the Six Nations

The 2024 Six Nations Championships is underway, with England's squad set to take on Wales next week following a victory over Italy.

While England's head coach, Steve Borthwick, initially named a 36-man squad for the Six Nations, four players have since withdrawn. And in the absence of Owen Farrell, Steve has cherry-picked hooker Jamie George as his captain.

As the squad continue their campaign for victory, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the players’ glamorous other halves who will no doubt be cheering on their loved-ones from the sidelines this spring.

Beth Dolling © Instagram Fly-half Marcus Smith is thought to be dating Beth Dolling - a 24-year-old model who has reportedly worked with the likes of PrettyLittleThing. The stylish star has a large following on social media and is frequently snapped alongside her beau, Marcus, in loved-up pictures over on Instagram. In one proud post, she gushed: "No matter what, watching you do what you love doing makes me so proud". While it's not known exactly how long the pair have been dating, Marcus and Beth have appeared on each others' Instagram accounts since June 2021.



Jodie Care © Instagram Scrum-half Danny Care, 36, met his wife Jodie, 32, back in 2013 whilst holidaying in Thailand. It was love at first sight, with the couple going on to welcome their first child a year later in 2014. The smitten couple are now proud parents to three children: sons Blake and Rocco and a daughter called Koha. In a recent interview with Mail Sport, Danny revealed how his eldest son is slowly starting to follow in his sporty footsteps. "My older son is in the sweet spot now for 'getting it,'" he explained. "He loves sport. He loves rugby. He loves coming to watch. He's been to see me play in the Six Nations but I don't think he's ever really understood. So this year, it would be amazing for him to be able to come and watch me play."



Megan Slade © Instagram Centre Henry Slade wed his wife Megan in 2022. The couple are doting parents to daughters Olive and Orli. According to The Sun, Megan is thought to run her own clothing business: Devon-based baby and children's online fashion store Olive & Bud. She regularly shares sweet family updates over on her Instagram, including heartwarming pictures of herself supporting Henry pitchside with their two adorable daughters.



Atdhetare Hoxha © Instagram Fly-half George Ford wed Atdhetare Hoxha in 2022. The duo are proud pup parents to two French Bulldogs and are also expecting their first child together later this year. In a recent post shared to Instagram, Atdhetare proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a knitted dress whilst posing for a festive snap with her loved ones. "Merry Christmas from the four of us, soon to be five," she noted in her caption.



Megan Ely © Instagram Flanker Jack Willis is engaged to his partner Megan Ely. The couple announced their joyous engagement news on Instagram with a beaming snapshot captioned: "After 14 years I think she might be the one". The smitten couple currently live in France with their two adorable children Enzo and baby Arlie.



Annie Knowles © Instagram Flanker Ben Curry is currently dating London-based model, Annie Knowles. The duo regularly post snaps of one another on Instagram, and appear to be going from strength to strength. In July last year, Annie marked their four-year anniversary with a very romantic image of the pair sharing a kiss. Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Four years of loving you!!"



Michelle Daly © Instagram Centre Elliot Daly, 31, is married to his long-term girlfriend, Michelle, with Elliot popping the question during a romantic holiday. The duo said "I do" in 2021 after a fairytale romance. One month after tying the knot, Elliot paid tribute to his partner with a romantic post on Instagram which read: "One month ago today, I got to marry my soulmate! 10 years of knowing each other, 4 years engaged, and now finally married. My Wife".

