Lauren Sánchez reveals surprising possession she will take to space
Lauren Sanchez at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar © Getty Images

The former news anchor is engaged to Jeff Bezos

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
With a multi-million dollar net worth, Lauren Sánchez has access to the finest products money can buy. But when it comes to preparing for her journey to space, there's just one item she has insisted on bringing along.

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram on Friday to share the exciting item that she will keep under her seat during the all-female mission. The former news anchor is set to embark on April 14 and will be joined by the likes of Gayle King and Katy Perry. The trip will be headed by her fiancé Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space company.

Jeff Bezos' fiancée is set to depart on April 14

Lauren has partnered with Teachers in Space and will take a small "payload" with her on the mission. "I just really want to thank the teachers for really sparking an interest in STEM for kids and for putting together this payload, which I am beyond honored to take on my space fight," she shared.

In the video, the Amazon founder's fiancée lifted the gadget to the screen and showed off the white metal box adorned with a blue lid. "This is going to pick up all kinds of data from this human space flight," she added. 

Lauren SÃ¡nchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California© Getty Images
Lauren is engaged to Jeff Bezos

"And for all of you kids in Maine, Kansas and New Mexico, I am so excited and honored that you picked me to take this payload up on this mission, thank you so much."

Lauren looked stunning in the clip as she donned a simple black tank top with a pair of jeans and statement bangles. The philanthropist styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Lauren Sánchez on Today Show in a nude shirt and brown skirt© Getty Images
Lauren Sánchez is a former news anchor

In the caption, she penned: "I’m super excited to be bringing this @teachersinspace student experiment with me on my @blueorigin flight! It will be right under my seat in the capsule collecting data. How cool is that? This experiment was inspired by K–12 students across the U.S. who are curious about what it feels like to fly on a rocket. The sensors in this payload will measure and record things like acceleration, sound, temp, pressure and more. This is their way of experiencing space through science!"

Lauren SÃ¡nchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
The couple are set to tie the knot in the summer

Lauren previously opened up about the pending mission in an interview with Elle. "I thought becoming a pilot was a huge dream, and that happened and it was amazing, but I never dreamed of going to space," she shared.

Singer Katy Perry performs during iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
The singer will also embark on the mission

"I didn’t even think it was a possibility. Ever. And now I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, we're actually doing it'."

Lauren's billionaire fiancé has also been supportive of her decision to go into orbit. She added: "Jeff was telling Katy and myself, 'It’s going to change you more than you know.'"

