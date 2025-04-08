Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker's shy daughter declares 'absolutely not' when asked this one question by famous parents
Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend at Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City© Getty Images

The Sex and the City alum shares three kids with husband Matthew Broderick

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's kids may have two icons as parents, but don't count on them to necessarily follow in their footsteps.

The Sex and the City alum and Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor have been married since 1997, and share three kids, son James Wilkie, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta (who goes by Loretta), 15.

And though James has already expressed an interest in pursuing an acting career, at least one of the twins couldn't be more different.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker on Sunday, February 16, 2025© Getty
Sarah and Matthew have been married since 1997

Following in their parents' footsteps

Matthew, speaking with People about whether their kids are taking after their parents, confessed that one of his daughters is "repelled" by the idea of it.

He further revealed: "If you say, 'What about you?' She says 'Nope, no absolutely not.'"

However, when it comes to James, he's already working on establishing himself in his parents' industry. "I think he is gonna try, yeah. He's very smart," Matthew said.

Photo shared by Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie on Instagram of a family trip to the 2024 Olympics in Paris© Instagram
The Broderick-Parker family at the Paris Olympics in 2024

James' budding acting career

"He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do," he noted, though emphasized: "I think right now he likes acting." James is expected to graduate from Brown University next month, and most recently made his screen debut on the comedy series Elsbeth, in an episode that will air later this year. 

Both Sarah and Matthew, who live in a townhouse in Manhattan's charming West Village neighborhood, are all for it, and the former has helped her son work on his audition tapes. "Well, I'll give advice if I'm asked, [but] my wife is with him when he does auditions. It's self-tape nowadays and she'll read with him and tell him, 'It's not good,'" Matthew further shared, adding: "And you know I will too. We definitely [support him] but only if he wants to."

Photo shared by Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie on Instagram with his dad Matthew Broderick while on a family trip to the 2024 Olympics in Paris© Instagram
James is following in his parents' footsteps

How the twins are different

Back in 2023, Matthew also opened up to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark about how the girls are different from each other. See a video all about the three Broderick-Parker kids below.

"They said they want to go to separate high schools. They were very serious about that," he first explained at the time, though he then added: "Then when it was time to decide for real, they were like, 'No we're going to the same high school.'"

matthew broderick with his three kids at oh mary opening night© Getty Images
The twins aren't interested in acting just yet

Still, he maintained: "They're both extremely close but they definitely want their own space, their own friends, their own time."

Kelly went on to assure Matthew that he and Sarah have done a very good job with their kids and have "raised lovely children," and cheekily added: "And they're nice behind your back!" to which Matthew responded with: "That's very nice to hear [...] That's the important thing!"

