Renée Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead reveals 'shameful' close relationship with ex Christina Haack

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack's relationship hasn't always been smooth sailing following their bitter divorce in 2020.

Yet the reality TV stars revealed that they are now closer than ever amid his romance with Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger.

The father of three joined his ex-wife on her HGTV series The Flip Off as a guest judge, and opened up about how his connection to Christina has only strengthened in recent years.

When announcing the winner of that episode in a choice between Christina and Tarek El Moussa, her first husband, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, Ant shared how far they've come since their split.

"I came into this endeavor thinking this was about assessing and judging based on the performance, the design, the execution, the house. But actually, it dawned on me that it was so much more than that," he said on the show.

"Hudson is five now," he said of their son, whom they welcomed in 2019. "As parents, it took us four and a half years to get to that point, which is really shameful."

The couple were married for under two years

"And in those five years, it's been really, really difficult. And that changed three months ago. The relationship that we have now is really, really important. And it's been a transformation."

Christina and Ant married in December 2018 and split in September 2020; what followed was a bitter custody battle over their son and years of little to no communication between the two.

Despite originally being granted joint custody of Hudson, Ant filed for full custody in April 2022 after claiming Christina was using him to gain more social media followers.

© Instagram Christina with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (back)

They settled their divorce in 2021, around the time that he began dating Renée after they met on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

The former couple both moved on, until Christina's public breakup with her third husband, Josh Hall, brought them back together in a surprising way.

"After Josh and I split up, I went over to [Ant's] house to pick Hudson up because I was taking him to a birthday party," she explained on The Flip Off. "And when I walked up to the door, he gave me a huge hug. We hadn't hugged in years."

© Instagram Ant has since settled down with actress Renée Zellweger

"He just said 'I'm so sorry for everything you're going through and I'm here for you no matter what you need.' It was a very nice moment. We had a long talk after and we decided to put all the BS aside and be good co-parents, like Tarek and I, for Hudson."

Christina also shares two older children, Taylor and Brayden, with Tarek.

Ant has been a doting partner to Renée since they fell for each other, and the actress is a loving stepmother to Hudson.

© Instagram Renée and Ant with his oldest two children

During the press tour for her latest film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, he has been nothing but supportive and frequently showcased her on his social media.

"Midweek movie night with the kiddos...The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant and the lead actress was mesmerising and smoking HOT (I have a mega crush on her!) I've let the missus know she's my hall pass..... X," he quipped after the film's premiere.