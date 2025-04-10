Meet General Hospital star Rebecca Herbst's famous husband and children

For almost 30 years General Hospital fans have watched Rebecca Herbst as Eizabeth Webber, the granddaughter of the show's original lead character, Steve Hardy (John Beradino) and daughter of Jeff Webber (Richard Dean Anderson), and introduced first as a rebellious teenager who has become one of the show's most important characters.

Recently Elizabeth was left fighting for her life after a tragic accident that saw viewers wondering if Rebecca would be exiting the show.

© ABC via Getty Images Rebecca Herbst in General Hospital airs Monday - Friday, on ABC

The long-running soap opera is known for killing off beloved characters, but so far it seems that Elizabeth may be safe, as she was seen waking up from the injuries that had been intended for someone else.

Off-screen, however, Rebecca has a stable life, working on the ABC series since 1997 and married to her former co-star since 2001.With no social media presence, here is all we know about her life away from General Hospital...

© WireImage Michael and Rebecca, seen in 2010, have been married since 2001

Famous husband

Rebecca dated former General Hospital co-star Ingo Rademacher and photographer Johnny Lindesmith in the late 1990s, but on June 1, 2001, she married Michael Saucedo.

Also a former co-star, Michael starred as Juan Santiago, the biological son of Miguel Morez and Lily Rivera Corinthos, and the adopted son of Mrs. Santiago and Armando Santiago.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Michael with Amber Tamblyn in press pictures for Geenral Hospital in 1999

The character was in the show between 1999 and 2001 but returned in 2013 to give his cousin Sabrina her mother's wedding dress and in 2014 for the funeral of Sabrina's son Gabriel.

Books inspired by wife

© FilmMagic Rebecca and Michael during 32nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2002

Michael is also an author, writing an e-book series called Liberty Strong which was inspired by Rebecca who features on the cover.

"Liberty Strong is a daytime darling, a soap opera star in the Hollywood sky. But will that star be extinguished? She’s angered the powers that be and now a shadowy network boss is spying on her, her shrink is sabotaging her and near, far too near, is an elusive and menacing fan," reads the synopsis.

"Add to that the open casting day known as The Scramble—the one day each year the studio gates are open wide to the public, where would-be soap opera stars line up, fresh blood for a dying daytime world. They won’t stop at her lines--they’ll steal her life. If Liberty were smart, she’d run. But Liberty is stubborn. And Liberty is strong."

Book cover for Dead Extra, the first book in the Liberty Strong series

Rebecca's children

Rebecca and Michael have welcomed three children: sons Ethan Riley (born October 31, 2001) and Emerson Truett (born August 9, 2010), and daughter Ella Bailey (born April 12, 2004).

© Getty Images Michael and Rebecca with their two eldest children in 2014

Emmy-nominated designer

Rebecca was nominated for two Daytime Emmys for her work as Elizabeth in 2007 and 2012, and she was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Rebecca designed her own dress for the 2000 Emmys and others

As well as an actress Rebecca is known among fans of the show for designing her own red carpet dresses, and those of her co-stars Natalia Livingston and Kimberly McCullough.